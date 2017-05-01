Sports Briefs: April 30, 2017

Pointers Baseball Has Road Woes

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point baseball team traveled to UW-La Crosse on Friday for a four game series. The Pointers would finish with a 1-3 record.

In game one, the Eagles scored in each of the first four innings jumping out to a 4-0 lead over Point.

Tommy Duddleston hit an RBI fly out to right field as the Pointers narrowed their deficit to 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

After allowing a homerun in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Pointers scored in the sixth and eighth innings with a homerun and an RBI single by Ryan Stanicek.

The Pointers could not generate enough runs, however, as they dropped game one 6-4.

Stevens Point went on to win a close game two with a score of 4-3.

Ben Gerber hit a RBI single in the fifth inning and Kyle Mrozinski hit an RBI single in the eighth inning as the Pointers scored three unanswered runs.

Beau Zeihen was credited with the win and Nathan Mulzer picked up the save for UW-Stevens Point.

An eleven-run first inning by the Eagles doomed Point from the start of game three on Saturday as the Pointers lost 11-7.

UW-La Crosse would not score the rest of the game but their pitching was good enough to keep the Pointers under 11.

Stevens Point scored five runs between the fourth and eighth innings but could not complete the comeback.

Game four was a low scoring affair as the Eagles edged out the Pointers 2-1.

The only scoring of the game came via Stanicek who scored in the seventh off of a wild pitch.

Mrozinski was a standout from the four games with his three hits and seven RBI’s in the series.

UWSP will be back in action on Tuesday, May 2 as they head to Fond Du Lac to take on Marian University before finishing its regular season at home versus UW-Stout in a four game series starting Friday, May 5.

Women’s Softball Splits Three Series

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s softball competed against three different schools last week and finished with a 3-3 record.

UWSP traveled to De Pere to take on St. Norbert College on Tuesday for a two game series with the Knights.

The Pointers started fast in game one with an RBI by Jen Jacobson in the first inning.

The Knights answered with three runs of their own, tying the game in the bottom of the second inning.

Jacobson broke the tie in the fifth inning with another RBI that scored Paige Allen. Payton Mix hit a RBI single later in the inning to score Jacobson and increase Stevens Point’s lead to 5-3.

Point scored three more runs in the sixth inning as Jacobson hit her third RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly ball to center field.

A late rally in the bottom of the sixth by the Knights produced three runs, but the Pointers held on for the 8-6 victory.

Maddie Durie was credited with the win and Ashley Cohen picked up the save for Point.

The second game of the series was close and had scoring in every inning as the Knights pulled out 5-4 victory over the Pointers.

Down 2-0 heading into the third inning, UW-Stevens Point hit an RBI in each of the next three innings.

Jacobson hit a two RBI double in the third, Cori Semler hit a RBI ground out to second in the fourth and Jacobson hit a RBI in the fifth inning, giving Stevens Point a 4-2 lead.

St. Norbert scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held Point scoreless in the seventh to secure the win.

UWSP headed home Wednesday as they hosted the Titans of UW-Oshkosh for two games.

The Pointers’ bats went cold in game one as they only scored once in the seventh inning of a 6-1 rout by the Titans.

Morgan Johnson hit an RBI in the seventh to score the Pointers lone run.

Stevens Point’s batting came back to life in game two as the Pointers beat the Titans 9-6.

Jacobson and Johnson each had an RBI early in the game, keeping Point within striking distance of Oshkosh after two innings.

A four point Stevens Point deficit heading into the fifth inning was quickly erased by a seven-run inning for the Pointers.

Jacobson, Mix, Sydney Opdahl, Johnson, and Alyssa Cooper had RBI’s in the fifth inning as Point split their second series of the week.

UWSP was back on the road on Saturday, April 29, as they took on UW-La Crosse in their third two-game series of the week.

Stevens Point blanked the eagles in game one as they won 2-0.

Cohen hit a RBI triple and Paige Kitzing hit a RBI single in the second to provide the only scoring of the day by either team.

Cohen pitched seven innings and was credited with the win.

Two runs were not enough to win the second game, however, as the Pointers fell 3-2.

Katie Uhlenbrauck and Mix each hit RBI’s in the sixth inning but Stevens Point could not close out the game as the Eagles scored in both the sixth and eighth innings.

Jacobson was selected as the batter of the week by the Pointer with six hits and seven RBI’s.

Cohen was a standout performing from the six games. She collected a save in game one versus the Knights, a win in game two versus the Titans and seven scoreless innings in game one versus the Eagles in which she, also, picked up the win. Cohen went 2-2 for the week.

The Pointers finish the regular season on Tuesday, May 2 as they travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Track and Field Team Has Busy Weekend

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point track and field team headed to Des Moines, Iowa on Friday to compete in the Drake Relays on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29.

For the men, Jerry Williams had a fifth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 14.64 meters on Friday.

Williams competed in the long jump on Saturday and finished eighth with a distance of 6.90 meters.

For the women, Kathy Derks, Hannah Mertens, Sarah Vils and Leah Trempe finished ninth in the 4X400-meter relay with a time of 3:55.88. The group of four had another top 10 finish as they took ninth in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 4:11:27.

The Pointers also sent athletes to De Pere for the St. Norbert College Invitational.

For the men, Brent Reierson, Kyle Nowak and Logan Heil finished in the top three of the discus with distances of 44.97 meters, 43.20 meters and 41.89 meters.

Heil and Reierson finished in the top two of the hammer throw with distances of 55.38 meters and 52.96 meters.

Reierson would win the shot put with a distance of 15.66 meters.

For the women, Jamie Schmitz and Makenzie Ward finished tied for second in the long jump with a distance of 5.03 meters.

Alex Grubbs finished in second of the javelin throw with a distance of 3.22 meters.

The Pointers sent additional athletes to Whitewater for the UW-Whitewater Drake Alternative.

For the men, Daniel Sikora and Dane Tyler finished in the top three for in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with times of 10:02:01 and 10:16:00.

For the women Bailey Wolf competed in the 1500-meter run, finishing second with a time of 4:55.63.

Point will be back in action on Friday as the team travels to Platteville to compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships.

Women’s Golf Falls in Season Finale

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s golf team traveled to Iola to compete in the UWSP Spring Invite.

Bailey Ryan finished with the lowest score of 93 for UWSP. Ryan’s score was good for a fifth-place finish.

The Pointers finished second to UW-River Falls overall.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

Kbarg079@uwsp.edu