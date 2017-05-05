Warm Nights Bring Community Members Together for Movies in the Park

As the semester winds down students are preparing for summer, and those that are staying in Stevens Point for the next three months will have the opportunity to enjoy community events.

One of the affordable events that Portage County offers is Movies in the Park, which takes place at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point.

Trisha Steinhorst, board member of Evergreen Community Initiatives, is the organizer for Movies in the Park. Evergreen Community Initiatives is a group of people that work on creating programs for those in need.

One of the beneficial programs that the group runs is a warming center that is open to community members who might otherwise be sleeping outside during the cold seasons.

The group also has a food pantry that is made available on Thursday nights at the Place of Peace in Stevens Point.

Like the warming center and food pantry, Movies in the Park is an event aimed to help families, or individuals struggling financially, have the opportunity to view a movie. The event is free of charge.

According to Steinhorst the event is sponsored by Klasinski Clinic, Izaak Walton League – Bill Cook Chapter, CoVantage Credit Union and other businesses and organizations in the community.

“It is really nice to enjoy an evening with friends and family without the financial strain, that is what we hope to do for others in our community,” Steinhorst said.

The films that are shown are typically rated G – PG13. This year, after surveying community members, Steinhorst determined that people showed the most interest in viewing the following films: Moana, The Wizard of Oz, Guardians of the Galaxy and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate factory.

Steinhorst hopes to show six films this summer, but right now the event is funded for four films. As of now, the films that will be shown have not yet been confirmed.

“The amount of movies that we play are solely based on the amount of financial and volunteer support that we receive from our community,” Steinhorst said.

Ashley Hartjes, nurse at Ministry Saint Michael’s Hospital, lives in Wood County.

Hartjes found out about the event through Facebook and took her three children to see a couple of movies last summer.

Hartjes enjoys the event because, as a mom, she is aware that it can be costly to take her family to a movie theater.

“I just think it’s a great event and I hope that they continue to do it. Thank you to the sponsors that make it possible, it’s awesome,” Hartjes said.

Caroline Chalk

Reporter

cchal845@uwsp.edu