A Look into Sports: May 8, 2017

Softball Splits Final Series of Season

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point softball team traveled to Milwaukee on Thursday to take on Wisconsin Lutheran College in a two-game series. Stevens Point split the series with a record of 1-1.

Ashley Cohen pitched a scoreless game as the Pointers won game one in extra innings with a score of 3-0.

The game remained scoreless after the ninth inning as Cohen allowed only five hits in the contest.

UWSP’s bats came alive in the tenth inning as Katie Uhlenbrauck, Payton Mix and Paige Kitzing each hit RBI singles, giving Point the lead.

Cohen pitched a scoreless tenth inning to preserve the victory and was credited with the win.

The win marked the 100th victory of head coach Ashley Steltenpohl’s career.

Stevens Point was not as successful in game two as they lost 6-4.

The Pointers had another slow start as they failed to score in the first six innings.

The Warriors scored one run in the first inning followed by five more runs in the third inning, taking a 6-0 lead.

UW-Stevens Point got onto the board in the seventh inning when the team scored four runs, highlighted by a two-RBI single by Paige Allen.

The four runs in the seventh would not be enough as the game was shortened to seven innings.

Stevens Point ends the season with a 12-24 record.

Jen Jacobson led the Pointers with a .406 batting average and 27 RBI’s.

Baseball Has Successful Weekend against Stout

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point baseball team hosted UW-Stout in a four-game series Friday and Saturday where the Pointers went 3-1.

Stevens Point scored early in game one with four runs in the first two innings.

Kyle Mrozinski hit an RBI in both the first and second inning, while Tommy Duddleston had a two-RBI single in the first inning.

The Blue Devils scored five runs throughout the next three innings, taking the lead 5-4.

Stevens Point provided a quick answer with a nine-run sixth inning.

William Iloncaie, Mrozinski, Ryan Stanicek, John Popham, Clint Rose and Tyler Thomka batted in the runs for the Pointers in the sixth inning in a team effort.

Point finished off the scoring in the seventh inning as Angel Ramirez hit an RBI single.

The game finished in the seventh inning and Stevens Point won 15-5.

Cole Erickson picked up the win for the Pointers.

Fortunes reversed in game two as Stevens Point’s bats fell quiet, losing 6-0.

Noah Brown hit three home runs for the Blue Devils and UW-Stout routed UW-Stevens Point.

The Pointers started out day two with a 4-1 win over the Blue Devils.

Popham and Rose each hit an RBI in the second inning, giving the Pointers an early 2-0 lead.

Rose hit his second RBI of the game in the sixth inning and Ramirez added another RBI later in the inning, putting Stevens Point up 4-0.

Stout managed one run in the seventh inning but Stevens Point held on for the 4-1 win.

Derek Kawlewski picked up the win for the Pointers, while Alex Stodola was credited with the win.

The Pointers finished off the series in game four with a victory in a back and forth contest.

Down 1-0, Rose had an RBI groundout to tie the game at one in the fourth inning.

In the sixth inning, Stanicek homered, while Duddleston and Thomka had an RBI, giving UWSP a 4-2 lead.

The Blue Devils rallied back in the ninth to tie the game at four.

With the Pointers facing extra innings, Stanicek hit a walk-off RBI double to center field, lifting Point over Stout 5-4.

Derek Kawlewski was the standout pitcher of the week, pitching five innings, allowing five hits and one run in game three and was credited with the win.

Stanicek bat helped the Pointers during the series, with six hits and four runs batted in. Stanicek hit the walk-off RBI along with a home run to help the Pointers win game four.

The Pointers will be back in action on Friday, May 12, as they head to Whitewater to take on UW-La Crosse in the conference tournament.

Williams Wins Third Triple Jump Conference Title

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point track and field team traveled to Platteville on Friday to compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. The men finished the weekend third while the women finished sixth overall.

For the men, Jerry Williams captured the triple jump title with a distance of 14.45 meters. Williams has now won three of the last four triple jump titles.

Christian Ferguson placed third in the high jump with a height of 2.02 meters.

Calden Wojt finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.62 seconds.

For the women, Sylviann Momont took second in the heptathlon with a total of 4,313 points.

Senior Kathy Derks finished in second place in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:14.07.

Derks combined with Sarah Vils, Makani Peters and Leah Trempe in the 4X400-meter dash to finish third with a time of 3:54.81.

Emily Schlebecker placed third in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:50.16.

Stevens Point returns to action Thursday, May 11, as they travel to Naperville, Illinois, for the Dr. Keeler invitational.

