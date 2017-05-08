Humans Of Point

Beth Sommerfeldt is a senior biology major.

With finals right around the corner, what do you think is the best way for students to relieve stress?

I feel like the best way for students to relieve stress is to make sure that they are making time for themselves. Taking time to sleep, go outside, play a game or even watching an episode on Netflix helps your mental well-being while giving yourself a break. Sitting and studying for hours on end without doing something you enjoy takes a mental toll on you, which actually hinders your studying.

In your opinion, what is the best way to study for finals so it is the least amount of stress it can be?

In my experience, the best way I have managed to reduce my stress when studying for finals is prioritizing my exams and making a study schedule. Knowing which classes I will need to study for the most and how much time I will have between exams to study helps keep me focused. I also make sure that I will have time to study adequately for each one. I would have to say planning ahead is probably the best way to reduce stress.

What do you like to do for fun when you are feeling stressed, especially during finals week?

Well, I am not sure how many people would consider this fun, but my go-to stress reliever is going for a run. Running helps me clear my head and also gives me a nice endorphin boost that always brightens my mood.