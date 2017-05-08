I Solemnly Swear That I Am Up To No Good

There has been a lot of joking banter floating around campus about getting ready to dive head first into the real adult world after graduation, but it wasn’t until I found myself sitting alone at my usual table in the Brewhaus last week that this idea really hit home.

Coming to college is scary, but honestly I believe leaving it is scarier.

I remember the first week of college, sitting outside the gazebo next to the HEC, consoling my brand new friends who decided midnight out in the cold was the best time to cry because they missed home. Now, some of these same friends have been crying again over missing their new home, the same place they were so scared to become part of.

So, here is my advice to those who are either leaving college or who have only just begun—embrace it all.

Hold tight to old and new friendships you’ve made, and let go of those you’ll inevitably say goodbye to.

Recognize that you don’t have to be “on” every day or look your best to impress. Rock that four-day-no-shower grunge look because frankly my dear no one gives a damn.

Understand that not every piece of homework you turn in is going to be a masterpiece by Van Gough or William Shakespeare, but that is okay because there is always next time.

Revel in the moments of pure bliss that is staying up all night to party with your friends until 4am, singing Panic! At The Disco music at the top of your lungs and solemnly swearing that you are up to no good.

Get involved with organizations, sports, clubs, different on campus job opportunities and anything else you can get your hands and feet into because it will be some of the best, and probably some of the worst, experiences you ever commit yourself too.

Struggle though the “I think it is time to down 5 cups of coffee, 3 Red Bulls and possibly eat a whole gallon of Ben and Jerry’s” kind of all nighters, because while you’ll probably take a 7 hour nap the next day, I promise all that hard work will be worth it in the end.

Most importantly, be an advocate. Don’t be afraid to stand up for those who need it as well as yourself. Stand together and don’t fight each other because we’re all each other have on this wonderful world we call home.

In our current climate there has been a lot of hate, and while we may not see eye to eye, respect and love is what sets us apart. It is what makes us different because if we can learn from each other then we can fight for a better world with one another.

It’s cliché for me to say that you should enjoy college now while you can, but I’m going to do it anyway because there will be no other time in your life where you will be able to experience anything like what college has to offer.

Unless, of course, you are one of the lucky ones prolonging the adult experience and going to graduate school. Kudos to you all, you are the truly smart ones.

But that is why I tell you to embrace it all now because in the blink of an eye you are graduating, and you will wish you could live every single one of those moments over again.

When I sat down to write this I had no idea what I wanted to say. All I knew is that I wanted it to be inspiriting, insightful and reflective.

Basically I wanted to write something equivalent to anything that comes out of Emma Watson’s mouth, but I realized that is not an easy task to undertake.

So, as I close my last article for The Pointer, prepare for the excitement and inevitable tears that graduation will bring and pack my bags to start an in London, which is really just a huge excuse to casually meet J.K. Rowling, I hope you embrace it all because that is what being a Pointer has truly taught me.

“Mischief managed.”

Lhea Owens

Arts and Entertainment Editor

lowen721@uwsp.edu