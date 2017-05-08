Sports Analytics Conference set at UW-Stevens Point

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will be hosting the Great Lakes Analytics in Sports Conference, set for Thursday, July 13.

Over 35 speakers are already committed to a growing list of presenters who will be discussing the latest concepts, research and innovations in the fast-growing field of sports analytics.

The event will feature speakers and presenters from professional and college sports organizations, the business sector and academic community across the country.

The diverse conference lineup will cover sports such as football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey and more.

Scott Tappa, director of the Great Lakes Analytics in Sports Conference, said, “We even have an eSports presenter discussing League of Legends.”

Tappa is excited that Stevens Point alum and former Philadelphia 76ers executive Daniel Hauser will be presenting at the event.

Hauser has many years of business and sports experience at the professional level.

Kevin Pauga is another speaker that Tappa is looking forward to coming to the conference. Pauga helped found the KPI ranking system in college basketball.

This conference will be of interest to students, faculty members, coaches, athletes and sports professionals who want to learn how to collect and analyze relevant data for a competitive advantage.

When talking about what he thinks students will acquire from the conference, Tappa said that “I would expect them to make some good contacts, to network and to be inspired by places they can take their research or careers.”

The conference will feature an opportunity for students and faculty to present research or oral presentations on sports analytics topics as diverse as mathematics, athletic training, business, biology, computer science, GIS and journalism.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register at www.uwsp.edu/analyticsconference by July 1 to reserve their spot at the conference. Group rates are available.

For more information on the Great Lakes Analytics in Sports Conference, visit www.uwsp.edu/analyticsconference, Facebook (facebook.com/analyticsconference), Twitter (twitter.com/AnalyticsConf), email stappa@uwsp.edu or call 715-346-4211.

Those interested in starting a sports analytics club or working at the sports analytics conference recording video of speakers, taking photos, assisting with social media and more should contact Scott Tappa.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu