Anja Pustaver’s Recital of Love

On Sunday, Sept. 17, a voice recital for senior music performance major Anja Pustaver was held in Michelson Hall at 2 p.m.

Pustaver is returning with her award-winning voice to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point after winning first place and both the state and national competitions for the National Association of Teachers of Singing.

“My junior recital is what is this weekend. We decided to push it and do it right at the beginning of the school year,” said Pustaver.

Pustaver worked extensively with associate professor of voice, Matthew Markham, on this recital.

“We have about 55 students and only two voice teachers, so we have a lot of personal one-on-one contact with a lot of our students through personal voice lessons,” said Markham.

Pustaver and Markham decided to venture in a different direction from normal voice recitals.

“Usually a recital goes by language sets. I, with Dr. Markham, put together a recital that is thematic in that it follows the journey of a young woman as she learns how to love,” said Pustaver.

The story goes through the woman finding her first love, having her first sexual awakening, losing her first love and, eventually, after deciding not to marry is when she finds how to love again.

The story is important to Pustaver because of how relatable the subject of love is to everyone.

“It’s what connects us,” said Pustaver.

Pustaver already performed some of her recital this past summer.

“I was chosen to perform at the Mirabell Palace in Salsburg, Austria, which is actually where Mozart played for the archbishop when he was a young boy,” said Pustaver.

This recital, however, has added more to the theme and a theater scene from the musical “Carousel.”

Some other pieces in the recital will be by composers such as Jake Heggie, Franz Schubert and Franz Liszt.

“Oh! Quand je Dors,” the piece by Franz Liszt, is currently Pustaver’s favorite song to sing.

“This is exciting and different because it’s me and my closest friends and family will be there,” said Pustaver.

Pustaver said that this recital was incredibly exciting for her because of how personal it is and how well it fits to her personality.

“So much of your heart and energy are poured into every single song and it comes together in this huge, massive thing that’s just you putting your heart totally on the line,” said Pustaver.

Pustaver will be bringing her passion for music to her both her senior recital later this year, and graduate school next year.

Corey Collins

Reporter

ccoll517@uwsp.edu