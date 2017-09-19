Sports Briefs 09/18/2017

Women’s Volleyball Extends Winning Streak to Seven

The Pointer volleyball team finished the second week of September with six straight wins, extending their winning streak to seven, and sit atop the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) as of Sunday, Sept. 18.

UW-Stevens Point lost only one set and swept the other five matches on their way to a perfect week.

Point started the week with a match sweep of Lawrence University, 3-0, in the Oshkosh Quad.

Match leaders for the Pointers included: Morgan Wirkus (15 kills and 3 aces), Maddie Courter (5 blocks), Delaney McCreary (20 assists) and Kendra Kundinger (17 digs).

Stevens Point followed up the match sweep with another, this time of St. Norbert College.

UWSP match leaders included: Kelly Magliano (11 kills and 4 blocks), Lisa Bedessem (4 aces and 14 digs) and McCreary (19 assists).

After the Oshkosh Quad, the Pointers headed to the UW-River Falls Invitational.

The Pointer’s swept the College of St. Benedict in game one, 3-0.

Stevens Point match leaders include: April Gehl (11 kills), McCreary (2 aces and 15 assists), Magliano (5 blocks) and Kundinger (20 digs).

The Pointers had a lone set loss this week against the University of St. Thomas, however, UWSP won the match 3-1.

Leaders of the match for Stevens Point included: Wirkus (16 kills and 3 aces), Magliano (4 blocks), Abby Majercik (38 blocks) and Kundinger (30 digs).

UWSP defeated St. Olaf in game three of the invitational, 3-0.

The match leaders for UW-Stevens Point included: Gehl (14 kills), Bedessem (2- aces), Courter (4 blocks), Majercik (26 assists) and Kundinger (29 digs).

Stevens Point finished the tournament with a victory over Finlandia University, 3-0.

Magliano (11 kills and 4 blocks), Wirkus (3 aces), Ellie Adams (20 assists) and Kundinger (13 digs) led the way for Pointers match sweep.

Women’s Volleyball returns to action on Wednesday, Sept. 20, as they head to Whitewater to take on UW-Whitewater. The match is set to start at 7 p.m.

Men and Women’s Cross Country Starts Season on Strong Note

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s cross country team took third place, while the women’s cross country team claimed fifth place in the Tom Hoffman Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Whitewater.

The men’s team finished with 119 points among the 13-team field. The women’s team finished with 201 points among the 15-team field.

Abraham Skwira paced the field for the men’s team with a 12th place finish and a time of 28:37.0.

Alexis Anderson was the top finisher for the women as she took 33rd and completed the meet with a time of 27:25.3.

UWSP Cross Country returns to action on Friday, Sept. 22, when they will be traveling to Rock Island, IL. for the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational. The meet is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Ryan Leads Women’s Golf to Top Five Finish

Bailey Ryan shot a score of 91 in her second round at the Marian University Invitational to help the Pointers finish in fourth among nine teams on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Ryan improved on her first round by ten strokes as she finished 16th individually.

Stevens Point returns to the course on Friday, Sept. 22, when they will travel to Madison for the UW-Whitewater Invitational.

Pointers Tennis Splits Second Week of Season

Stevens Point started the week with a win on Tuesday, Sept. 12, over Lakeland University, 9-0, before falling to UW-Stout in the conference opener on Friday, Sept. 15, 7-2.

Emily Kleist, Erin Lemmer, Abbey Johnson, Angelica Hernandez, Anna Dobbe and Elizabeth Wilichowsk won their singles matches as Point swept the Muskies, 5-0.

Johnson with Lemmer, Kleist with Kaylee Roberts and Dobbe with Wilichowsk won their respective doubles matches to help Point complete the sweep of Lakeland.

Pointers Tennis was back on the road to end the week and dropped their WIAC opener to Stout to put their record at 2-2 at the end of two weeks.

Lemmer claimed the lone victory for the Pointers in the singles matches as Stevens Point dropped five of the six singles competitions.

Wilichowsk and Dobbe won their doubles match as Point lost two of the three doubles competitions.

The Pointers return to the court on Saturday, Sept. 24, as they host Lawrence University. The match time is set for 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer Pitches Shut-Out in Back-To-Back Matches

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s defeated Lawrence Univeristy, 6-0, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, before going on the road and beating Ripon College by the score of 3-0, on Saturday, Sept. 17.

As of Sunday, Sept. 18, UWSP sits second in the WIAC conference with a 5-2 record.

Amanda Maestas, Kassidy Spees, Maddy Hardyman, Gracie Wendels, Francesca Hamilton and Charity Shaw each had a goal as the Pointers scored four of their six goals after halftime against Lawrence.

The defense played well with only one save was recorded by goal keeper Lexi Pawlowski as Point held Lawrence scoreless.

Hamilton, Hardyman and Maestas each scored a goal to help Stevens Point to secure the home victory over Ripon.

Goal keeper Sarah Peplinski added four saves to help the UWSP defense shut-out Ripon. Peplinski’s season total for saves stands at 27.

The Pointers return to the field on Wednesday, Sept. 20, as they host Carroll University. Kickoff is set at 4 p.m.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu