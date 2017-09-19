Women’s Soccer Off to A Hot Start as Conference Play Approaches

Women’s Soccer off to Hot Start as Conference Play Approaches

As of Wednesday, Sept. 20, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is listed as second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and is riding a three-game win streak as conference play draws near.

Through the Pointers early success, the team believes that they can improve.

“We have probably exceeded other people’s thoughts of what our season would be like, but for us within the program, we’re not satisfied yet,” said Pointers, head coach Dawn Crow.

“I don’t think we have played our best game from start to finish. We have had flashes of brilliance, but we want to sustain and keep that going.”

The Pointers early success has come from a strong defense that has surrendered only two goals and produced five shut-out victories.

Senior goal-keeper Sarah Peplinski, who has accumulated 27 saves so far, this season, seems impressed with the way the team has developed.

“I have definitely seen a difference from when we started and I think we are improving each game,” said Peplinski.

“You can kind of see us come together as a team, we are getting more and more comfortable as we are going.”

Point’s offense has been sparked by solid performances from the team’s forwards that have helped UWSP score 28 goals so far, this season.

One player that team members mentioned that has helped elevate UWSP is freshmen forward Francesca Hamilton.

“She has shown a lot of drive. She is there to do the grit work and work hard,” said Sophomore forward Maddy Hardyman.

Hamilton has paired with Hardyman to score 11 goals combined and the two forwards are the leading scorers on the team.

Stevens Point has already matched last year’s win total of five as they entered this season with more health than the past year.

“It’s really nice to have a lot of the girls healthy. Last year it was difficult because we had a lot of injuries,” said Hardyman.

Hardyman pointed out team chemistry as a strength of this year’s team.

“Everybody hangs out with everybody on the team and we play well together, we mesh well together,” said Hardyman.

“Being out here every day and learning everybody’s strengths and weaknesses themselves, individually is important.”

With the season entering its midpoint and nearing conference play, the Pointers health, team chemistry and strong performances will help determine how far this year’s team advances.

“I’m just excited to see where the rest of the season takes us,” added Hardyman.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu