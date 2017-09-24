Humans of Point

Taylor Petrie is a junior health care administration major.

What is your favorite food?

Tater tot casserole. My mom makes it homemade with onions, a few peas, tater tots, cream of mushroom soup and then she just kind of layers it together and puts the tater tots on top with some shredded cheese and bakes it for an hour. It’s pretty good.

Where is the best place to eat in Stevens Point? What do you order there?

Grazies. The cheese curds, definitely the cheese curds. And they have a really good sea food noodle dish. I don’t know what it’s called though.

If you could have a life-time supply of only one food or beverage, what would you choose and why?

Culver’s soft serve. It’s the best dessert, in my opinion, and I never get sick of it.

