K-12 Program Progress or Decline?

Lawmakers of Wisconsin recently took a large step in the field of K-12 education, but was it a step backward or forward?

A service for the Wisconsin Educational Communications Boards, Gov. Scott Walker insisted on a $648 million spending increase for funding in K-12 schooling. An estimated $10 million was then eliminated from this budget as a result of aid to the rural districts and eliminating performance-based funding of Milwaukee K-12 institutions.

The main benefit of this bump goes to those in lower-income areas. This increase allows lower-spending residents to have a higher tax value going towards the community school programs.

In addition, transportation was also a thought in the funding process. Many rural areas are often widespread throughout the community, making it very difficult for children to get back and forth from their institution. This funding puts money towards student transportation, in hopes of allowing extended routes to and from the school. The benefits spread statewide with a $200 per student increase in schools occurring over the next two years.

Kym Buchanan, Associate Dean and School of Education Associate Professor, said, “Quality schools are the foundation for a thriving economy and inclusive society.”

Buchanan later added, “I think that funding education, in a lot of ways, indicates important value…certainly something others think about when deciding where to leave or where a business may base their operations.”

However, Buchanan also sees flaws in the upcoming spending bump.

While the increase has evident advantages, the spending is also set to fund the expanding vouchers process and the possibility of expanding private charter schools. These processes often result in taking money away from the public-school systems. With money being taken away from public schools, many opportunities for students can become limited.

“Children should get a good education regardless of where they are born or live. I do not think this necessarily achieves that goal,” says Buchanan

The final details of the funding have yet to be fully revised however, Walker hopes to have the budget signed by the end of summer

Kallie Fowler

Reporter

Kfowl429@uwsp.edu