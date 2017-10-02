 Liberal White Americans: Why We Need to Address Our Biases

I’m not racist, I don’t wave a confederate flag from the back of my Dodge Ram. I’m not racist, I don’t spray paint swastikas on the side of public buildings. I’m not racist, I voted for Hilary.

Essentially, “I’m not racist because I’m not like that guy.”

I get it, no one wants to think of themselves as racist. Racism is bad. It’s the reason for slavery, genocide, and the white supremacist riots that happened in Charlottesville.

But we cannot use the people in Charlottesville as our scapegoats. We cannot become so afraid of talking about racism that we put it inside a vacuum that exists only in North Carolina where the flag waving, confederate neo-Nazi white supremacists live.

Declaring ourselves color-blind and living in a post racist society is not going to make the problem go away. The truth is that we grew up in a society that allowed and even encouraged the disturbing belief that whites are in any way superior.

Just because a white American is not actively engaging in or supporting the oppression of people of color, does not mean that they are free of the prejudices that are an integral part of that oppression.

We must be willing to acknowledge that the prejudice and racism that exists so obviously in the actions of the confederate flag wavers and swastika painters, also exist in us too.

What white people are failing to understand is that we cannot stand in support of other races while reaping the benefits of their oppression.

The path to equality and fairness is impeded every time liberal whites point at the people in Charlottesville and scream racist instead of acknowledging ways that they are harbors for pieces of that same racism.

We are the middle ground. We have a responsibility to listen. But we also have a responsibility to take action, action not against extremists, but against our own long harbored biases and prejudices and against a system that is set up in our favor.

It isn’t until we acknowledge our own biases that we can work to rid ourselves of them, like James Baldwin said, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

Olivia De Valk

News Editor

odeva199@uwsp.edu