Mungion and Butter’s Thursday Night Jam Session

Centertainment Productions hosted another great concert on Thursday, Sept. 28, in the Encore Room of the Dreyfus University Center.

The music played was a jam concert by the bands Butter and Mungion.

Both bands hail from Chicago and are heavily-instrumental but are not very definable within a specific genre.

Butter, who opened the show, define themselves as “a lot like jam – its spreadable, edible and all around unforgettable.”

They are a four-piece group that had music ranging from jazzy to rock and are also all about Butter.

“We are not margarine, not whipped spread. We’re butter,” said one vocalist to finish their set.

Mungion, who filled up the second hour of the concert, does not have as many jokes about stuff one puts on bread, but they have the talent to fill that hole.

The four-piece also brought a great spectrum of different music to entertain those at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Both groups are special in that they just wanted the audience to be immersed in every type of music they could think, and it worked.

They gave the show goers a night of music rarely seen in central Wisconsin. It was fun, different and had some incredible instrumentals.

Both Butter and Mungion have music available for streaming on Soundcloud and YouTube. Butter recently released a new song entitled “Spoons” that is available on Bandcamp. Mungion’s album “Scary Blankets” is also available for streaming on Spotify.

The concerts put on in the Encore are always a sure-fire way to have a fun and unique night of music.

These concerts show the variety that the art scene at UWSP has to offer, with something for everyone to enjoy and discover.

The Encore does not house the biggest names in music, but they do host up-and-coming local bands with genuine talent.

Every band that performs is selected by Centertainment and asked to come to play at UWSP.

Every show is a different but exciting experience for anyone that loves music and wants to find new or undiscovered bands.

It will also be fun gloating about seeing bands like Mungion and Butter before they became popular.

The next concert in the Encore Room will be the punk bands Wrath of the Girth and Elk Startled by Fire this Thursday, Oct. 5.

Corey Collins

Reporter

ccoll517@uwsp.edu