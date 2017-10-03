John Daniel’s Recital and the Benefits of Classical Music

On Oct. 2, the Department of Music welcomed the talented brass musician John Daniel as this season’s first guest artist. Playing the unique E-Flat Cornet, also known as a Soprano Cornet, Daniel provided an exciting musical experience. Taking this on as a solo instrument, he performed music written for different types of instruments such as the flute and violin.

Daniel is currently the Associate Professor of Trumpet at Lawrence University in Appleton. A few of his many accomplishments include performing with Brass Band of Battle Creek, playing at venues such as the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall and performing throughout the United States and South Korea. He’s also written “Special Studies for the Trumpet,” a book used by musicians throughout the world, including schools like Julliard.

Associate Professor of Trumpet Brent Turney, a former student and friend of Daniel explained that UWSP music students enjoy guest artists because it is “the only real way to learn to play at the high level. Recordings are fantastic, but we play music that changes in-space. So, the way that your project, the way intonation works, the way you collaborate with other people, you have to see done.”

“I also think that’s one of the reason that live music’s never going to go anywhere, because the sound itself kind of reaches out and grabs you in a way recordings just can’t,” Turney said.

Music students are enthusiastic about events like guest recitals, for similar reasons as Turney explained.

Emily Rahn, freshman music education major, said, “I love all of the different performances they put on here. I think they’re great learning opportunities. I’m very excited to see John Daniel. He’s a phenomenal trumpet player, and I have a lot to learn from him.”

Adam Warnke, a sophomore majoring in trumpet performance and minoring in business, expressed he was looking forward to Daniel’s recital as well.

“It’s so inspiring,” Warnke said. “You’re aspiring to be them.”

It was also emphasized that opportunities, like the John Daniel recital, are not just for music students.

“Art transcends the everyday,” Turney said. “One of the things here in the music department we do try to say is, we want the entire university community to be part of that process. These concerts are not just for the music students. It’s the university students, the university faculty, and it’s community members.”

Warnke also believes non-music students can benefit from events like this.

“All genres of music should be experienced,” Warnke said. You don’t have to love it, but classical music has deep root in all kinds of genres. It’s important to see where music has come from and how it continues to advance.”

Everyone has opinions and ideas surrounding what kinds of events they want to take part in. For encouragement towards classical music performances such as John Daniels, Turney said, “If you’re looking for pure entertainment, there are easier more visceral ways to do that than to go see a classical performer. But if you’re looking for some kind of universal humanity, or a sense of belonging in a truly deep way, you can’t find anything better than classical music.”

Lindsy Lemancik

Reporter

llema846@uwsp.edu