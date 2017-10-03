Sculptures and World Renowned Artists

“A Sand County Bench” was removed from the Stevens Point Sculpture Park in Aug. 2017 due to safety concerns.

It was installed in 2010 and was one of the five original works of art in the park.

According to the Sculpture Park website, the Stevens Point Sculpture Park features artwork from local, regional and national artists on 20 acres of land. The park hosts seasonal events and education programs throughout the year.

Elizabeth Wellso, the Chair of the Stevens Point Sculpture Park said “The bench was inspired by Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Bench” and built by Jacob Brault using barn beams which decayed.”

The park has put funds aside to bring Brault back to reconstruct the bench and is looking for timber to be used for the piece, according to a news release from the Sculpture Park committee.

Wellso said “We have every intention to have the bench come back as soon as we are able to do so and we are continuing to welcome and secure outside funding through donation and fundraising as the park is completely volunteer based and always free.”

“Out of the Woods-a Grand Entrance” is a public event hosted by the Sculpture Park and is a continuation of “With the Grain” through the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point. According to College of Fine Arts and Communication’s website, “With the Grain” brought five internationally recognized sculptors to Stevens Point for a signature residency. The artists lived and worked in the community from Oct. 17 – Nov. 7, 2005, constructing on-site public sculpture in the area.

“Out of the Woods-a Grand Entrance” has three returning artists, Tim Curtis from the United States, Francois Lelong from France and Thomas Radeloff from Germany in addition to Stuart Morris from the United States said Wellso.

Daniel Salazar senior 3-D art major said, “Initially I was disappointed that the bench was removed prior to learning it would be restored. I am excited to interact with the artists and learn more about how to make sculptures and their artistic process.”

Salazar said the event is an innovative way to bring students, artists and community members together as well as for the park to gain more art work.

The mission of the park, according to the park’s website, “is to provide a welcoming and accessible outdoor venue for environmental arts exhibitions, activities, and educational programs. Our goal is to enhance the cultural life of our community and surrounding area.”

For more information, visit StevensPointSculpturePark.org and the facebook event page.

Michelle Wilde

Reporter

Michelle.J.Wilde@uwsp.edu