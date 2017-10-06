Sports Brief 10/3/2017

Pointers Open Conference Play with Loss

Stevens Point football fell to UW-La Crosse in their conference home opener and their annual Pink Game by a score of 35-13 on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Goerke Park.

The Pointers struggled to get any offensive momentum in the first half as the Eagles held them scoreless.

UWSP’s scoring came via the defense in the second half as Blake Lehman intercepted a La Crosse pass for a touchdown and Juleyan Givens returned an Eagle fumble for a touchdown.

Point shuffled through quarterbacks Mitchell Neubauer, Matt Urmanski and Cooper Kerner throughout the game as they continue to look for a replacement for former starter Ryan Swigart who was lost to injury for the season in their win against Adrian College on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Stevens Point looks to rebound on Saturday, Oct. 7, when they travel to take on UW-Oshkosh. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Finish Third

On the heels of top three finishes in their prior invitational, the UWSP men’s and women’s cross country

team’s both took third overall at the Dan Huston Invitational.

The top three finishers for the women’s team were: Bailey Wolf (ninth), Kara Hoier (tenth) and Emily Schlebecker (fourteenth).

The top three finishers for the men’s team were: Matt Stelmasek (seventh), Alex Egbert (sixteenth) and Tyler Tanko (nineteenth).

The Pointers return to the course on Saturday, Oct. 7, when they travel to Appleton for the Lawrence invitational.

Women’s Golf Struggles in Home Invitational

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point hosted twelve teams in the annual Mad Dawg Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 1. The Pointers finished 13th out of 13 teams.

The top finisher for Stevens Point was junior Jackie Halverson who finished tied for 47th.

UWSP women’s golf will be back on the course on Friday, Oct. 6, for the start of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament in Reedsburg to wrap up the collegiate golf season.

Stevens Point Women’s Soccer Experiences Road Woes

Point women’s soccer was held scoreless in week four of their season as they dropped games to Carthage College and UW-La Crosse. Stevens Point’s record now sits at 6-4.

The week started off with a 1-0 loss to Carthage College on Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Kenosha. Stevens Point goal keeper Sarah Peplinski was credited with seven saves, but the offense failed to keep up with Carthage’s offense.

The Pointers ended the week with a 3-0 loss on the road against UW-Lacrosse on Saturday, Sept. 30. Peplinski was credited with seven more saves, but the team struggled to get anything going offensively.

Point returns to the field on Wednesday, Oct. 4, as they host Augustana College. The match begins at 4 p.m.

Women’s Tennis Drops Pair of Games

UWSP women’s tennis team finished week three of their season with a 4-4 record after losing contests to both St. Norbert College and Marian College.

At home against UW-Whitewater on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Pointers failed to record a single match win as the Warhawks swept the series.

After the loss, Stevens Point headed on the road to face St. Norbert College in Depere on Friday, Sept. 29. The Pointers won two matches but lost the series 7-2.

Anna Dobe recorded a win for Point in the singles matches, while the tandem of Emily Kleist and Abbey Johnson took victory in the doubles.

Pointer’s Tennis heads back onto the court on Wednesday, Oct. 4, as they host Marian University. The action is set to start at 4 p.m.

Point Volleyball Prevails in Four Matches

The Pointers took down the competition during week four of the season, winning all four of their matches against UW-Stout, UW-Platteville, Carthage College and Coe College.

In their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference home opener Stevens Point took care of Stout, 3-0, on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Match leaders for UWSP included: April Gehl (15 kills), Abby Majercik, Maddie Courter and Gehl (1 ace each), Kelly Magliano (4 blocks), Majercik (30 assists) and Kendra Kundinger (14 digs).

On Friday, Sept. 29, the Pointers took to the road and defeated Platteville 3-0.

Match leaders for Stevens Point included: Gehl (12 kills and 11 digs), Morgan Wirkus (2 aces), Kundinger and Majercik (2 blocks each) and Majercik (22 assists).

Carthage took UWSP to five sets but the Pointers persevered and won the match 3-2 during the Coe College triangular in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 30.

Match leaders for Point included: Gehl (22 kills), Kundinger and Wirkus (2 aces each), Courter (6 blocks), Ellie Adams (33 assists) and Kundinger (30 digs).

UWSP finished the triangular later Saturday with a win over Coe.

Match leaders for the Pointer included: Gehl (15 kills and 21 digs), Kundinger and Wirkus (2- aces each), Magliano and Courter (5 blocks each) and Adams (31 assists).

Stevens Point will hit the road on Wednesday, Oct. 4, for a match against Concordia University in Mequon. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

Kbarg079@uwsp.edu