Celebración Hispana Fosters Cultural Awareness

The Latino Student Alliance will be hosting Celebración Hispana, a large Latinx celebration on Saturday, Oct. 7, starting at 5 p.m. in the DUC Laird room. The celebration will include food, drinks, a live DJ and a traditional Latin dance performed by­­­­ Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca.

This dress code for the event is semi-business or formal attire.

Tickets can be bought at university information and tickets services located in the DUC. Tickets prices are $11 for students and $13 for non-students. If prospective attendees donate a canned good to The Cupboard, they will receive a dollar off the ticket price.

The event is sponsored by Latino Student Alliance, Diversity and College Access and The UWSP Inspiration Grant. The purpose of the event is to give the Stevens Point area a taste of Latin Culture.

Brigitte Benitez-Vargas, a student mentor for Latino Student Alliance, said, “During Latin heritage month, Celebración Hispana is a great event for students and families in the community to learn about Latin heritage. This event is a great opportunity for the people in this community to experience Latin culture.”

Keynote speaker, Lizette Rivera, director of Diversity and College Access, will be speaking on current Latin issues in the United States.

The taco and nacho bar with vegetarian options will open at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a cash bar for everyone over the age of 21, and there will be Horchata-rice water, Jamaica–hibiscus water and watermelon water for those who aren’t of age.

The traditional Latin dance performed by Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca will start at 7:30 p.m.

After the performance, there will be an open dance floor for everyone to continue the party.

