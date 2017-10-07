Resturant review of Wicked Willow LLC

To tell you the truth, I was a little nervous when I was asked to try vegan food. I knew a little bit about veganism but not really enough to see what the food was like and I never really thought I’d enjoy vegan food. The restaurant Wicked Willow LLC is nestled in the downtown area of Stevens Point. Inside, you can dine with a great view of Main Street.

My friend Ashley, who was accompanying me, said we should go to Bill’s Pizza if we didn’t like the food. I agreed, not knowing we were going to perish the thought after the meal.

We stepped into the restaurant and looked around at all the different colors of the willow that was on the wall by door. “Sit wherever you’d like,” said our waitress.

Our chairs looked something like what I’d find in my great aunt Betty’s house. They looked very retro. It was neat to see these old designs out of the ’60s and ’70s on the upholstery of the chairs. The tables also had retro looks with some having aluminum edges and a pearly shine to them.

According to Wicked Willow’s website, all of their furniture, plates, cups, flatware and even décor are sourced from resale markets which explains the retro but still new look. Their dishes are made from fresh organic produce bought locally which only enhances the quality more.

Our waitress started off by asking us if it was our first time eating at Wicked Willow, and when we both quietly nodded our heads yes, she informed us all of the menu items were vegan.

Starting with drinks, we ordered sodas and water. I ordered a lemon-lime soda, and Ashley ordered a black cherry cream soda. I wasn’t a fan of the flavor of mine because it was made with stevia which is a plant used as a natural sweetener and sugar substitute. It had that “diet” flavor, if you know what I mean. But I guess that’s the price you pay for organic sodas.

Ashley’s Mac n “cheese” was organic pasta with creamy cashew “cheese” sauce. She picked broccoli and crispy ‘bacon’ crumbles as her two mix-ins. The waitress said the bacon crumbles were made from a soy protein. It tasted like a healthy twist to easy mac but good for the heart and soul.

That’s right Wisconsinites, vegan cheese is just as good as regular cheese. Spoken from a cheese snob, this stuff was pretty good. It was great on top of my goulash. The little pieces of “beefless ground” had the texture and tasted like ground hamburger would in a dish like this.

We finished with a cinnamon roll for dessert. It was perfectly doughy and covered in a delicious glaze frosting. The cinnamon roll was decently sized so we both shared it and I all but licked the plate clean of frosting.

The restaurant is great for anybody looking to try out the vegan scene or if you are vegan it is definitely a great place to get food. The only thing that could’ve topped the experience was if there were some catchy indie and alternative music playing in the restaurant.

If you want to try something new then go check out Wicked Willow LLC where they serve wicked awesome food.

Aaron Zimmerman

News reporter

Azimm667@uwsp.edu