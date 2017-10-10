Cornerstone Press to Publish “The Appointed Hour” by Susanne Davis

Cornerstone Press of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has contracted Susanne Davis, to publish her debut collection of short stories, “The Appointed Hour”, set to be released on Dec. 7, 2017.

Davis is a graduate of the Iowa Writers Workshop, and she teaches creative writing at Trinity College and the University of Connecticut. Her stories have been featured in the “Notre Dame Review” and “American Short Fiction,” and she is a past winner of the Hemingway First Novel Competition (1995), a finalist for the Reynolds Price Short Fiction Award (2003) and the runner-up in the University of Kentucky Press New Poetry and Prose Series competition (2015).

“The Appointed Hour” is a collection of short stories that illustrates rural life in Connecticut. The book is about people who are forgotten in society and shows how several generations have gone through struggles and how they have persevered.

The book will be made available for pre-order on the Cornerstone Press website, www.uwsp.edu/english/cornerstone, on Nov. 1, 2017.

Cornerstone Press is operated by students taking English 349: Editing and Publishing, where individuals of different backgrounds and experiences are given the task of publishing a book. Over 50 synopses were submitted prior to August 2017, a new record for the press. The only press of its kind in the University of Wisconsin System, Cornerstone has been publishing books in all genres since 1984.

For more information about the Press or the book, contact Merita Mehmedi, Publicity Manager, by email at cornerstone.press@uwsp.edu.

Merita Mehmedi

Contributor

merita.mehmedi@uwsp.edu