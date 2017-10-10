Organization Hosts Portage County Night Hike in Plover

Active Portage County hosted a night hike for Portage County in Plover. On Saturday, Oct. 7 people could participate in a noncompetitive walk of four, eight or twelve miles on the Tomorrow State River nature trail.

Active Portage County’s website said Moonwalk Wisconsin is hosted on the weekend closest to the full moon in the month of October.

“Moon Walk is a non-competitive recreational distance walk along a state trail. It’s a down and back style walk so you can stop whenever you want,” said Bonnie Groshek, 66, registration booth volunteer.

Jami Gerbert, 36, another volunteer at the event, said that it’s a great way to get out and enjoy the outside before it gets too cold.

“I think it’s important to highlight wonderful recreational opportunities for people to get out and exercise and great for people to get out and see our natural areas in Portage county which we are fortunate to have,” Gerbert said.

There was also nature and nutrition stops on the mile markers throughout the trail. Nutrition stops included pumpkin bars and turkey sandwiches at the further marks. Others had brownies, hot apple cider, fruit and water dispensers for people to stay hydrated.

“I come for the pumpkin bars,” said Groshek.

“At the one-mile marker, a gentleman with the Portage county parks department with raptors to educate people on some of our local flying predators,” said Sarah Brish, a manager of the event. “If the clouds clear up, we will also be having some professors from the college coming with telescopes to take part in one of the nature stops.”

Each mile marker had a pumpkin to mark the distance people were walking on the trail.

Other events hosted by Active Portage county include Walk Wisconsin which is a noncompetitive walk marathon and the Hard Rocks Hiking Challenge which is a noncompetitive hike at Standing Rocks Park.

Active Portage County is a nonprofit organization with a goal to provide opportunities for people and families to get active and out into nature with hikes, marathons, and aerobic challenges. They create these opportunities to educate people in the benefits of exercise in hopes that it will create a healthier Portage County.

Aaron Zimmerman

News Reporter

Azimm667@uwsp.edu