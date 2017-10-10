Sports Briefs 10-11-17

Pointer Football Struggles in Road Loss

Stevens Point failed to get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 7, and fell to UW-Oshkosh, on the road, 49-17 to drop to 0-2 in conference play.

Oshkosh scored 49 unanswered points as they cruised to victory over the injury riddled Pointers.

The Pointers did not get on the scoreboard until quarterback Cooper Kerner ran in a touchdown from five yards with 10:38 remaining.

Running back Jahi Stigall finished the scoring off for Stevens Point with a one yard touchdown plunge with 4:23 remaining.

UWSP’s rushing attack was led by Zach Bosek (72 yards), while wide receiver Jerry Williams topped Point’s receiving with 93 yards.

The Pointer’s passing game struggled as Cooper Kerner finished the game with 4 completions on 14 attempts for 108 yards, while Mitchel Neubauer threw one completion for 20 yards.

Stevens Point returns to the field for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 14, as it hosts UW-Eau Claire. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Men’s Cross Country Finishes Strong at Lawrence

The UWSP men’s cross country team finished second in the Lawrence Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 7, while the women’s team placed sixth.

The top three finishers for the Pointers men’s team were: Noah Schulze (fourth), Robert Lutz (eighth) and Josh Schaefer (seventeenth).

The top three finishers for the Pointers women’s team were: Erinn Olmsted (twenty-fourth), Sam Ritter (twenty-sixth) and Rachel Halbach (thirty-sixth).

Stevens Point will hit the road for pre-nationals on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Cowbell Classic in Elsah, Ill.

Women’s Golf Closes Season at WIAC Conference Tournament

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s golf took seventh place out of seven teams in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament in Reedsburg during the first full weekend of October.

Bailey Ryan shot an 84 to lead Point and tie for twenty-eighth overall in the tournament.

Pointers Women’s Soccer Takes Two Games to Overtime

Stevens Point women’s soccer struck first in both of its matches but could only manage a tie and a loss during week five to drop the team to a 6-5-1 record.

Point opened the week with a 2-1 home loss against Augustana College on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Forward Francesca Hamilton scored a goal for the Pointers during the seventy-sixth minute of the match, but Augustana scored during the seventy-eighth minute to force overtime and scored the subsequent winning goal in overtime.

The Pointers traveled to the Menomonie on Sunday, Oct. 8, and tied UW-Stout 1-1 after a rainout on Saturday.

UWSP midfielder Gracie Wendels scored a goal just over 26 minutes into the match, but the Blue Devils scored during the twenty-ninth minute to tie the game.

Stevens Point will be back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 11 as it hosts UW-Eau Claire. The match is set to kickoff at 4 p.m.

Women’s Tennis Gets Back on Track with Home and Road Wins

The Pointers women’s tennis team won three of four games to complete week four of its season and keep its above .500 at 7-5.

Stevens Point hosted Marian University on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and won the match 7-2.

Emily Kleist, Erin Lemmer, Abbey Johnson, Anna Dobbe and Elizabeth Wilichowsk each won their singles matches for Point.

Lemmer with Johnson and Dobbe with Wilichowsk won their respective doubles matches.

UWSP fell to UW-Oshkosh on the road 7-2 on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Wilichowsk had the lone Pointer singles victory and teamed up with Dobbe to claim victory in their doubles match.

Point edged out the University of Dubuque 5-4 on Saturday, Oct. 7 in River Falls.

Lemmer, Johnson, Dobbe and Wilichowsk grabbed singles victory for the Pointers, while Dobbe with Wilichowsk took the win in the doubles matches.

UWSP took down UW-River Falls 7-2 later in the afternoon on Saturday.

Lemmer, Johnson, Dobbe and Wilichowsk reigned victorious in the singles matches.

Johnson with Emily Kleist, Lemmer with Kaylee Roberts and Dobbe with Wilichowsk helped the Stevens Point sweep the doubles matches.

Stevens Point will host a trio of matches beginning on Friday, Oct. 13, when UW-La Crosse makes its way to town for conference play. The match is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Memorial Tournament

The UWSP women’s volleyball team came away from the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament with victories over Martin Luther College and Augsburg University on Friday, Oct. 6, in Eau Claire.

The Pointers won the first match to Martin Luther 3-0.

Match leaders for UWSP included: April Gehl (16 kills and 4 blocks), Kendra Kundinger (4 aces and 17 digs) and Ellie Adams (36 assists).

Stevens Point ended the tournament with a narrow win over Augsburg 3-2.

Match leaders for Point included: Gehl (25 kills and 2 aces), Kelly Magliano (7 blocks), Adams (49 assists) and Kundinger (36 digs).

Point volleyball will return to action Wednesday, Oct. 11, as they host UW-Oshkosh in the annual blackout game at 7:00 p.m.