Women’s Golf Season: A Chance to Grow for the Future

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s golf placed in the bottom half in four out of five golf matches this season, but that fact has not discouraged the team or coaching staff.

Stevens Point has experienced the displeasure of having little roster depth and no true number one golfer to set the tone for the team.

Pointer’s head coach Rory Suomi mentioned that by not having a true number one golfer, the whole team needs to play well to place better among other teams.

Sophomore Bailey Ryan has lead the team with the lowest score in three out of five matches this season even though she lacks prior high school experience.

“For her to score almost our number one all year is impressive,” Suomi said.

Through all the struggles, Suomi is happy with the character of the team.

“The girls get along with each other, they are all pretty coachable. I think they listen and I think they all try to get better,” Suomi said.

Suomi has helped instill sportsmanship in the team to not only be better players, but better people.

“You behave a certain way at tournaments, people respect the fact regardless if you’re seven out of seven” Suomi said.

The coach acknowledges that realistic expectations is what he strives for as a team.

“Our expectations are to play to our ability than worry about a certain number,” Suomi said.

Suomi is hoping to add more players to the roster during the next recruiting cycle because of the low numbers that the team is depending on currently.

“Technically we have seven. Right now, we have five actively practicing, the other two are on the team but they will come back and play in the spring,” Suomi said.

“I’m recruiting twelve girls right now and two of them could help us immediately.”

With the overall growth of the team and some possible recruits joining it, the Pointers may be in line to improve next year and use this season as a stepping stone to turn adversity into success.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu