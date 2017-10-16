RHA Trivia Night: All About The 90s

On Thursday Oct. 12 in the DUC Laird Room, the Resident Hall Association and Centertainment Productions hosted their first RHA Trivia Night for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s homecoming week.

The evening was complete with free popcorn, prizes for trivia winners and a chance to earn valuable homecoming team points.

One of the questions the trivia members were prompted to answer was, “In the 1999 movie ‘Fight Club,’ Brad Pitt says, ‘Welcome to Fight Club. The first rule of fight club is…’.” Knowing how to finish this sentence is an indication that a student would enjoy trivia night. All of the trivia questions were geared towards the 90s theme of the evening.

RHA and Centertainment decided to throw a 90s trivia night to stick with the decades theme of this year’s homecoming week, “Blast through the Past.”

To keep players honest, points were withdrawn if any trivia team member was caught using a cell phone to look up answers, contributing to the throwback.

Trivia was played in three rounds of ten questions, and prizes were given out to first, second and third place, compliments of RHA. The top scoring teams from RHA Trivia Night were, first, Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun (Knutzen Hall); second, Thomson Hall and, third, Hyer Hedgehogs (Hyer Hall).

Along with their prizes, participating teams also scored points towards winning a trophy for competing in the Sunday through Friday decade themed homecoming events.

Samantha MacGlashin, a junior biochemistry major and RHA special events chair, said, “I like to see different members of the college coming together.”

Alison Brugger, senior human technology interaction major, is an executive officer and has been a part of RHA for three years.

“Everyone’s so nice, we love doing programming like this,” Brugger said. “Getting into the halls and getting to know the delegates, it’s kind of like one big family.”

MacGlashin also said many of these homecoming teams are represented by different resident’s halls, clubs and campus organizations. This makes it easy for newcomers to branch out and discover different ways to get involved around UWSP.

“You get to meet different people on campus that you might not otherwise, which is really cool,” MacGlashin said.

A lot of thought and planning goes into putting on UWSP’s homecoming week. Kaitlyn Michlig, senior broad-field social science and history education majors, is the homecoming coordinator through Centertainment Productions and has contributed many hours of hard work to make 2017 homecoming week a “blast.”

“It’s been great seeing lots of students enjoy it, we’ve had a great turn out all week. People really love what we do,” Michlig said.

Michlig agrees that it makes all the hard work worth it to see students having fun at events like “RHA Trivia Night.”

Encouraging students to participate in future RHA and Centertainment events like “Trivia Night,” MacGlashin said, “Come out, have fun and meet new people!”

And, of course, 90s trivia teams will now always remember the first rule of fight club is you don’t talk about fight club.

Lindsy Lemancik

Reporter

llema846@gmail.com