UWSP Celebrate Campus Sustainability Month

October is Campus Sustainability Month and the Office of Sustainability has put together a calendar of local events to help the community celebrate.

Claire Gorman, junior health promotions and wellness major at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, is the student special events coordinators for the Office of Sustainability. She has been helping to compile the events listed in the calendar and plan the events sponsored by the Office of Sustainability.

“This calendar is just a comprehensive list to get people more aware of sustainability happening in the community,” Gorman said.

During the first week of October, the Office of Sustainability hosted an Instagram Photo Challenge.

“We had people submit photos of their favorite water picture and they tagged us in social media. We printed them off each day and we put them on a banner,” Gorman said.

On October 25, Sustainability Day, the banner will be displayed at the DUC so people can vote on their favorite. The winner will receive a prize.

The Office of Sustainability will also be hosting their annual Sustainability Fair on Oct. 25.

Gorman said, “we will have different vendors from the community and campus organizations with booths and tables set up around in the Laird Room to promote sustainability and what we’re doing in the community and on campus.”

The public can look forward to the presence student organizations like the Waste Management Society, the Land Conservation Society, as well as community organizations like the Central Rivers Farmshed at the fair.

The Office of Sustainability will also be hosting a showing of the movie, “After the Spill,” in the DUC Theater at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Popcorn from the Stevens Point Area Co-op and Point Root Beer will be provided. Attendees should bring their own cup for root beer.

While the Office of Sustainability is doing a large portion of promoting Sustainability Month at UWSP, they are not sponsoring all the events listed in the calendar.

Other events being promoted for Sustainability Month include the Students for Sustainability farm tours being offered throughout the month, a candlelight hike in Schmeekle, TapTalks at Central Waters, and more which can be found on their Facebook page, and on posters hanging around campus.

Gorman said, “we are, as a campus, really sustainability focused. So, the purpose of making this a big deal is to get more people involved. There are a lot of people who are involved already, but we want to get even more awareness from different people.”

Connor Schoelzel

Environment Section Editor

Connor.l.schoelzel@uwsp.edu