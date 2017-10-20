Sports Briefs

Pointer’s Football Defeats Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point righted the ship with a home victory over UW-Eau Claire, snapping a two-game losing streak and claiming its first conference victory of the season on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Pointer’s rushing attack led the team to the win with 266 yards on offense. Running back Shamaj Williams gained 147 yards on 20 attempts and scored a touchdown as he seemed to establish himself as the lead running back.

Stevens Point’s passing game continued to struggle as quarterback Matt Urmanski completed only 9 of 20 passes for 109 yards. Urmanski added 2 rushing touchdowns from 1 yard out to lead the team in scoring.

Senior wide receiver Jerry Williams caught four of Urmanski’s passes for 41 yards as he led the team in receiving.

UW-Eau Claire gave UWSP their first points of the game with an errant snap on a punt that went out of the back of the endzone for a safety to give the Pointers a 2-0 lead mid-way through the first quarter.

Urmanski scored both of his rushing touchdowns before halftime and kicker Hayden Neidert added a field goal to make the score 17-3 at the game’s midpoint.

At the end of the third quarter, Neidert hit another field goal to widen the score to 20-3.

Williams helped put the game on ice with a 9-yard touchdown plunge at the start of the fourth quarter to close out the scoring for both teams.

UWSP football’s next game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, when they travel to Menomonie to take on UW-Stout. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Cross Country Challenged at Pre-Nationals

Stevens Point Cross Country met some of the top colleges and universities around the Midwest on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Cowbell Classic in Elsah, IL. and finished the meet with mixed results.

The men’s team finished with in 18th place out of 36 teams. The top three finishers for the UWSP men were Alex Egbert (87th), Matt Stelmasek (109th) and Robert Lutz (131st).

The women’s team finished with a 23rd out of 38 teams. The top three finishers for the UWSP women were Bailey Wolf (70th), Emily Schlebecker (90th) and Kara Hoier (94th).

Point will finish up the regular season with a trip to Oshkosh for the Oshkosh Open on Friday, Oct. 20. The meet is set to start at 1:15 p.m. as the team gets ready for the WIAC Championships.

Women’s Soccer End’s Drought with a Pair of Wins

The UWSP women’s soccer team got back on track during week six with its first two conference wins of the season over UW-Eau Claire and UW-Platteville.

The Pointers grabbed a home conference win by defeating UW-Eau Claire 2-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Point’s forward Maddy Hardyman scored the matches first goal in the 22nd minute to help take an early lead. The Blugolds scored the equalizer in the 35th minute, but Stevens Point regained the lead in the 40th with a goal from forward Kassidy Spees.

Stevens Point held strong in the second half as goal keeper Sarah Peplinski collected six saves as Point held Eau-Clare scoreless in the second half.

The Pointers traveled to take on UW-Platteville on Saturday, Oct. 14, and blanked the Pioneers 2-0.

Hardyman was busy early in the match, scoring a goal for UWSP in the 8th minute to give the Pointers a 1-0 lead. Point Midfielder Kortnee Hass scored the matches second and final goal in the 34th minute on a penalty kick. The goal was Hass’s first of the season.

UWSP continues conference play on Wednesday, Oct. 18, when it hosts UW-Oshkosh. Game time is set to start at 4 p.m.

Women’s Tennis Falters at Home

The Pointers women Tennis dropped both of its matches to UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire in week five of its season to drop its conference record to 1-5.

Stevens Point lost both matches by the score of 9-0.

Point will look to regroup as it prepares to head to Madison to compete in WIAC Championship on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Pointer’s Volleyball Splits Home Games

Stevens Point women’s volleyball took down UW-Oshkosh but fell to UW-Eau Claire during week six of its season to push its overall record to 21-7.

The Pointers claimed victory over Oshkosh, 3-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the annual blackout game.

The match leaders for Point were April Gehl (21 kills and 19 digs), Lisa Bedessem and Morgan Wirkus (3 assists each), Kelly Magliano (5 blocks) and Ellie Adams (21 assists).

UWSP followed up the victory with a narrow homecoming loss to Eau Claire on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Match leaders for Stevens Pointer were Gehl (26 kills), Abby Majercik (3 aces and 52 assists), Magliano (4 blocks) and Kendra Kundinger (25 digs).

Stevens Point will return to action on Friday, Oct. 20, as it takes on Bates College in the UW-Oshkosh Tournament. The match will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu