Student-Athlete Profile: Sarah Peplinski

Sarah Peplinski, a Stevens Point Area Senior High School alumna, is the current goal keeper for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s soccer team. Peplinski is enrolled as a senior at UWSP and is majoring in Philosophy with a concentration on religious studies.
The 22-year-old played Women’s Soccer for San Jose State Spartans her freshmen year of college before transferring to Ohio State in 2014, then landing back in Stevens Point and becoming a Pointer in 2016.
What is your favorite class?
A tie between religious studies and chem classes.
Favorite place traveled?
Cancun, Mexico
Favorite Restaurant?
El Ranchito
Favorite Food?
Ice cream
Favorite Color?
The rainbow
Favorite animal?
Otters, when I was little, I remember going to zoos and aquariums and I liked to go watch them.
Favorite season?
Fall
City or country?
Country, that’s where I grew up.
Warm or cold weather?
Warm, I hate being cold.
What does soccer mean to you?
Soccer’s been a huge part of my life and just all of sports that I have played in general have really helped develop who I am as a player and a person.
Kevin Bargender
Sports Sectional Editor
Kbarg079@uwsp.edu