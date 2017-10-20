Student-Athlete Profile: Sarah Peplinski

Sarah Peplinski, a Stevens Point Area Senior High School alumna, is the current goal keeper for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s soccer team. Peplinski is enrolled as a senior at UWSP and is majoring in Philosophy with a concentration on religious studies.

The 22-year-old played Women’s Soccer for San Jose State Spartans her freshmen year of college before transferring to Ohio State in 2014, then landing back in Stevens Point and becoming a Pointer in 2016.

What is your favorite class?

A tie between religious studies and chem classes.

Favorite place traveled?

Cancun, Mexico

Favorite Restaurant?

El Ranchito

Favorite Food?

Ice cream

Favorite Color?

The rainbow

Favorite animal?

Otters, when I was little, I remember going to zoos and aquariums and I liked to go watch them.

Favorite season?

Fall

City or country?

Country, that’s where I grew up.

Warm or cold weather?

Warm, I hate being cold.

What does soccer mean to you?

Soccer’s been a huge part of my life and just all of sports that I have played in general have really helped develop who I am as a player and a person.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Sectional Editor

Kbarg079@uwsp.edu