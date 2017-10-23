Battle of the Comedians Comes to Campus

The first comedy open mic night at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was held on Saturday, Oct. 21.

UWSP holds open mic nights every other Monday at the Basement Brewhaus, but this event was special as it was only for stand-up comedy.

“The comedy Open Mic Night came about because, previously, Centertainment Productions has held battle of the bands, where bands can all perform for the chance to be an opener for a headlining band. I liked this idea and figured, ‘Why not do it with comedians?’” said Robert Parker, sophomore mathematics, economics and business administration triple major and Centertainment Production’s club/variety coordinator.

The event certainly felt like a battle of the bands for comedy. The winning performer will have the opportunity to open for an upcoming comedian coming to UWSP in the spring.

“Students who were interested in performing had the opportunity to sign up for a slot at University Information and Tickets desk in the DUC,” said Parker.

The comedy open mic night had six performing comedians.

The acts were Josh Hanyard, Jerron Baldwin (AKA Bubba), Tajeeh Conaway, Sean McCarthy, Nathan Berceau and Joshua Hafemann.

Each act was given ten minutes to bring down the house with its own unique, comedic voice.

UWSP students were interested in the fun event.

“I think that having open mic nights is a great way to showcase the hidden talents here on campus,” said Genevieve Zophy, freshman wildlife ecology major.

“Open mic nights are fun. You can see lots of different talents,” said Annalise Keaton, sophomore biology major.

Parker also showed his delight in seeing UWSP comedian talents.

“I’m most excited about seeing students share their comedic talents with other students,” said Parker.

Open mic nights are always a great way to show off talent, but, at least in Central Wisconsin, there are not many places to go for a night of comedy. Making an open mic night at UWSP different from what is expected is certainly enticing.

“Comedy would be interesting because everyone has different humor and I would be sad if no one laughed for a whole set of someone,” said Keaton.

“I think having a comedy one is interesting because who doesn’t love to laugh?” said Zophy.

There was also some student interest in having these nights become more often.

“I think I would go see some if it did become a regular thing,” said Zophy.

Robert Parker is also interested in doing more comedy nights on campus.

“Yes, I would like to continue doing comedy open mic nights in the future,” said Parker.

Corey Collins

Reporter

ccoll517@uwsp.edu