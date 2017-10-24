Sports Briefs

Stevens Point Stymied in Road Loss

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point football team lost a close road game to UW-Stout 23-17 on Saturday, Oct. 21, to drop its conference record to 1-3 while its overall record stands at 4-3.

Starting quarterback Matt Urmanski continued to struggle as he completed only 52 percent of his passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing one interception. Urmanski dealt with a high amount of pressure from the Blue Devil’s defense as he was sacked seven times.

Stevens Point starting wide receiver Steve Herra recorded eight catches for 109 yards with two touchdowns, while fellow wide receiver Jerry Williams also topped the century mark with 104 yards on six catches.

Freshman running back Shamaj Williams led the Pointer’s rushing attack with 14 carries for 51 yards.

Stevens Point traded the lead back and forth with Stout in the first half before the Blugold’s defense strengthened and held the Pointers to three second-half points.

With the loss, UWSP falls to sixth in the WIAC standings.

The Pointers will look to avenge its defeat as the team hosts UW-Whitewater on Saturday, Oct. 28. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Swimming Team Splits Season Opener

The UWSP men’s swimming and diving team won their road meet with UW-Eau Claire 162-78, while the women’s team lost to the Blugolds 144-98 on Saturday, Oct. 21.

For the men, Sam Jekel, Brandon Donaldson, Brandon Richardson and Reilly Donnellan took the victory in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:35.61.

Austin Teunissen and Michael Mills finished first and second in the 1,000-yard freestyle. Teunissen finished with a time of 10:38.10, while Mills finished shortly after with a time of 10:52.21.

In the three-meter diving event, UWSP’s Owen Gluck picked up the win with a score of 293.95.

For the women, Jackie Braun claimed victory in the one-meter and three-meter diving events. Braun’s final scores were 261.95 and 274.05.

Stevens Point will have a week off before heading to St. Peter, MN. for a tri-dual on Saturday, Nov. 4. The meet is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Cross Country Sweeps Oshkosh Open

Stevens Point men’s and women’s cross country took first at the Oshkosh Open on Friday, Oct. 20. The men finished with a score of 38, while the women finished with 29.

The Pointers had four top 10 finishers in both the men’s and women’s events.

For the men, Point’s Tyler Tanko (second), Nick Lawson (seventh), Noah Schulze (ninth) and Max Zeitler (10th) helped lead the team to victory.

The UWSP women were led by Makani Peters (second), Alexis Anderson (fourth), Mada Laundrie (sixth) and Rachel Halbach (ninth).

The team will look to carry its momentum over to the WIAC Championships in Whitewater on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event is set to begin at 12 p.m.

Pointer’s End Week on High Note Against Edgewood

A rather quiet offensive week ended with a 3-0 home victory over Edgewood on Sunday, Oct. 22, as the UWSP women’s soccer team maintained 4th in the WIAC standings.

Stevens Point began the week at home on Wednesday, Oct. 18, with a 0-0 tie against UW-Oshkosh.

Senior goal keeper Sarah Peplinski had nine saves in 110 minutes of play.

The Pointers headed on the road Saturday, Oct. 21, to take on UW-River Falls and lost the match to the Falcons 1-0.

Peplinski added seven more saves but gave up a goal in the loss.

The offense came to life in the final game as Kassidy Spees, Olivia Bohnert and Kortnee Hass each scored a goal to take down Edgewood. Bohnert assisted Haas with the Pointer’s final goal, just before the 63-minute mark, to help close out the game.

Peplinski collected one save while splitting time with Junior goal keeper Olivia Mecham, who finished with three saves.

UWSP will close out the regular season with a home game against UW-Whitewater on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

Women’s Tennis Struggles at WIAC Championships

The Stevens Point women’s tennis team finished sixth out of seven teams, scoring six points, in the WIAC championship over the weekend of Oct. 21 and 22 in Madison to complete its season.

Erin Lemmer and Kaylee Roberts combined for a fifth place finish in a doubles match with a 8-5 victory over UW-Stout.

Lemmer won two straights sets in singles matches over UW-Stout, 6-0 and 6-1, while Abbey Johnson took fifth place in a singles match with a third set tie-breaking win 10-5.

Pointer women’s tennis finishes the season with a 7-7 overall record and a 1-5 conference record.

Pointer’s Volleyball Wins Two of Three at Oshkosh Tournament

Pointer women’s volleyball topped Bates College and UT Dallas on Friday, Oct. 20, but lost to Carthage College on Saturday, Oct. 21, to finish the UW-Oshkosh Tournament as the final week of the regular season lie ahead.

Stevens Point claimed victory in the Friday’s first game with a narrow 3-2 win over Bates College.

Match leaders for Point were: April Gehl (27 kills and 20 digs), Shannah Carter and Gehl (three aces each), Maddie Courter (four blocks) and Abby Majercik (52 assists).

The Pointers finished Friday with a win over UT Dallas 3-1.

Match leaders for UWSP were: Gehl (18 kills), Danielle Coleman (three aces), Kelly Magliano (four blocks) Majercik (40 assists) and Kendra Kundinger (20 digs).

Point closed out the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Carthage College on Saturday.

Match leaders for the Pointers were: Gehl (10 kills), Coleman, Majercik and Gehl (one ace each), Majercik (28 assists) and Kundinger (12 digs).

Point Volleyball returns to the court on Wednesday, Oct. 25, as it travels to take on UW-River Falls. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

