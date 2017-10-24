TLC Ambassadors Bring Tutoring to the Dorms

The academic year of 2017-2018 brought many new things, one being the new honors program.

The program was first attempted in the 1990s, however it did not see the success the university had hoped. Now, the program has changed some.

Under the pilot program, first and second-year students are eligible to join the new honors program through the evaluation of their ACT scores, high school grade point averages, GPA and a well-written essay.

Once accepted into the program, students are then able to apply for a housing incentive provided by the University Honors Program by becoming an ambassador for the Tutoring-Learning Center, also known as the TLC.

Trisha Lamers, director of the TLC, said, “TLC Ambassadors are tasked with connecting their peers with academic support resources on the UWSP campus. As part of that, TLC Ambassadors are expected to experience as many of those resources as possible.”

Only 50 out of 126 students were accepted into the housing incentive for the 2017-2018 academic year.

These selected students received fifty percent off their housing payments and are required to help or tutor other students within their specified residence halls for at least five hours a week.

Students may now see signs in their residence halls that read “Come Study Math with Your Watson Ambassadors at 6:00 p.m.,” which are TLC ambassadors offering to help students who may be struggling or in need of some help on a certain subject.

In addition, students can also find help with homework through TLC Ambassadors. Often times, the meetings posted are for open study sessions, meaning students don’t have to specifically work on the advertised subject like math. Ambassadors are able to help with any and all homework, provide study tips and help answer questions about course material.

The TLC Ambassadors are held to a very high standard. First-year students are required to have a 26-28 ACT score with a GPA of 3.5 at the end of each academic year. Second-year students are required to have a 3.75 GPA at the completion of their first semester. In addition, both must complete at least 12 credits each semester while completing honors curriculum.

However, the option is only for the completion of the general education program, and then the students are considered to be “graduated” from the honors program. This means all TLC ambassadors are either freshman or sophomore level and are taking the classes many of their neighbors will be taking but at a much faster pace.

“The TLC Ambassador program is in a pilot stage. It is likely that UWSP will review the successes and challenges from this pilot experience and adjust the program accordingly to best serve the students,” Lamers said.

The program will be reviewed at the end of each academic year but will undergo an additional review after the completion of each semester.

With the Supplemental Instruction program coming to a close soon due to the ending of the Title III grant, the TLC Ambassadors will continue to offer group and drop-in tutoring as well as study sessions previously provided from that program, keeping success rates high and continuing to help improve the lives of students.

Kallie Fowler

Reporter

kfowl429@uwsp.edu