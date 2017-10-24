UWSP Math Department Provides Tutoring for Community

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point math department is offering a free service to local students in the area.

In the Fall of 2015, the math department started a free math tutoring program for local junior high and high school students as well as home-schooled students for both the fall and spring semesters.

Prior to the start of this program, the math department wanted to help the community in accordance with “The Wisconsin Idea.”

This idea is considered one of the oldest and deepest traditions of the University of Wisconsin System. It came to be in 1904 by the UW System President, Charles Van Hise, who said “I shall never be content until the beneficent influence of the university reaches every family in the state.”

The program takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. in room A113A in the Science Building.

The math education students in the Department of Mathematical Sciences are the tutors. There are two tutors in the lab at all times to circulate and help students. They cover a wide range of middle and high school-level mathematics depending on each students level.

Not only do the middle school and high school students receive a great experience but so do the tutors helping them.

Susan T. Talarico, Associate Professor of Mathematics and Math Tutoring Coordinator, said, “They (the tutors) get very valuable experience working with middle school and high school students, which is the age group of their future students, once they graduate and start teaching.”

The Wisconsin Idea continues to influence the UW System’s work, keeping programs such as math tutoring alive and helping students off campus too.

Kirby Lichon

Klich261@uwsp.edu

Reporter