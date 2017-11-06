Sports Brief

Pointer Football Falters at Home Against Warhawks

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point football team fell to UW-Whitewater 35-7 at Goerke Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, as it failed to record any touchdowns on offense. The team’s overall record is 4-4 and 1-4 in conference.

Midway through the second quarter, Stevens Point trailed the Warhawks 21-0 after Whitewater’s Drew Patterson ran into the end zone from eight yards away. On the ensuing kickoff, Point’s kick returner Jahi Stighall took the football back 92 yards for a touchdown to get the team on the scoreboard and pull within 14 points of Whitewater.

Unfortunately for the Pointers, the touchdown failed to spark a comeback as the Warhawks scored two more touchdowns and held Stevens Point scoreless through the second half.

UWSP sophomore quarterback Mitchel Neubauer led the passing attack with 79 yards on 13 attempts.

Pointer’s senior wide receiver Jerry Williams hauled in six passes for 56 yards, while freshmen running back Shamaj Williams ran for 66 yards on 14 carries.

Kevin Sanchez, Boyd Delebreau and Logan Strang each recorded a sack on defense for Point.

Stevens Point Football looks to close the regular season home schedule on a positive note as it hosts UW-River Falls on Saturday, Nov. 4, for senior day. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Volleyball Ends Regular Season with Loss to UW-La Crosse

After a road win against UW-River Falls on Wednesday, Oct. 25, UW-Stevens Point lost on the road against UW-La Crosse 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 28, to close out the Pointers regular season.

Stevens Point defeated River Falls 3-0 to begin the final week of the regular season and kept the Falcons winless in conference play.

Match leaders for Point were Kelly Magliano (13 kills), Abby Majercik (2 aces and 35 assists), April Gehl and Magliano (2 blocks each) and Kendra Kundinger (14 digs).

The Pointers managed only one set victory over the Eagles as they closed the regular season in defeat.

Match leaders for Point were Gehl and Morgan Wirkus (11 kills each), Wirkus (3 aces), Gehl and Magliano (3 blocks each), Majercik (30 assists) and Kundinger (18 digs).

UWSP Volleyball enters the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship as a number four seed.

Women’s Soccer Drops Regular Season Finale to Whitewater

The UWSP women’s soccer team ended the regular season with a home loss to UW-Whitewater 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 28, as the team finishes the fall with a 9-7-2 overall record.

The Pointer’s defense held strong for the entire first half and most of the second half until it surrendered a goal to the Warhawk’s Katy Kusswurm during the 71st minute.

Stevens Point goal keeper Sarah Peplinski was credited with two saves in the defeat.

Point heads into the WIAC Championship as a fifth seed.

Wolf and Egbert Finish Strong in WIAC Championships

The UW-Stevens Point men’s and women’s cross country teams headed to Whitewater on Saturday, Oct. 28, to compete in the WIAC Championships and finished in the lower half overall of the eight teams on the course.

Stevens Point’s Bailey Wolf finished 14th with a time of 22:54.5 to pace the women as the team finished tied for fifth place with a score of 139, while Pointer’s Alex Egbert led the men’s team with a 13th place finish and a time of 25:40.8. as the men’s team finished sixth with a score of 133.

UWSP Seniors Emily Schlebecker and Kara Hoier finished 34th and 35th for the women with times of 23:39 and 23:43.2 respectively.

Point’s Matt Stelmasek finished in 20th place with a time of 25:53, while Tyler Tanko finished in 29th with a time of 26:19.4.

The Pointer’s cross country teams return to the course on Saturday, Nov. 11, for the NCAA Midwest Regional. The regional meet is set to begin at 11 a.m.

