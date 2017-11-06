Ultimate Frisbee Looks to Use Winter Months to Grow

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s Ultimate Frisbee team is a club sport that practices on campus and travels to tournaments to compete and represent Stevens Point.

The women’s Ultimate team started on campus in 2008 and normally consists of 10 to 18 players.

This year’s team is mainly made up of first and second-year players.

Women’s head coach Marcus Menzel said, “We recruited heavily this year and our team consists of seven freshmen, three sophomores, one junior and six seniors.”

The young team’s season is split into spring and fall. Both seasons feature between two and three road tournaments and include some long-distance traveling.

So far, the team has competed at tournaments in Eau Claire and Hartland, but they will be traveling outside the state for the spring semester.

“For the spring season, we will head to South Carolina, Illinois, Iowa and possibly Minnesota,” Menzel said.

The Stevens Point team competes in a conference that includes most UW schools as well as Marquette University and Northern Michigan University. However, when the team is out of state, they compete against teams in the Midwest and the East Coast.

As fall turns to winter, the team will take practices indoors to keep everyone well-conditioned and better themselves for the season ahead.

“As a team, we are looking to improve individual talents over the winter inside, so when the spring comes we are eager to get outside and continue working together to accomplish our team goals of being competitive and having fun,” Menzel said.

Though the team is young, it will have an entire winter to prepare for the warm Midwestern and Southeastern tournaments in spring as players look to gain experience, obtain high placements, have fun and grow as a team.

As a club sport, the team is always looking for and welcoming new players to the team regardless of experience. Those interested can contact president Lindsey Reach at shockwavesocial@gmail.com for more information about tournaments and practice times.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu