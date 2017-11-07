Humans of Point

Bella Pietsch, is a senior communication major with an emphasis in public relations and a professional writing minor, graduating in December.

What is your ideal morning in Stevens Point?

My perfect day in Point would start with breakfast at the Wooden Chair and a walk through the Sculpture Park.

What is your favorite outdoor space or nature area?

I️ typically run and stay active at my gym, Adventure 212, but when I️ get a chance to run outside, Schmeekle Reserve is a great place to do it.

What is your favorite thing about UWSP?

I️ love that Stevens Point has a family feel, but offers diverse and cultural opportunities through the prestige of the university. I’ve always felt at home in Stevens Point, and I’ve formed unparalleled relationships with my peers and professors during my time here.

What are your going to miss about Stevens Point?

Upon moving out of state, I’m definitely going to miss the people who shaped my educational and professional experiences. Let’s be real, I’ll also miss the affordability and comforts of the community that raised me.