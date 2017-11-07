Sports Briefs

Pointer’s Comeback Runs Out of Time on Senior Day

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point football team ended its regular season home slate with a 21-14 loss to UW-River Falls on Senior Day, Saturday, Nov. 4, to drop its record to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

The Pointer’s sophomore quarterback, Mitchel Neubauer, passed for 157 yards on 20 attempts and added a five-yard rushing touchdown.

Shamaj Williams led UWSP in rushing attempts but managed only 15 yards as the rushing attack was stifled by the Falcon defense for most of the game.

Wide receiver Jerry Williams gained 31 yards on a reverse play to lead Point in rushing yards.

Pointer’s Steve Herra caught four passes for 92 yards to claim the team’s top performance in the receiving category.

UW-River Fall’s Michael Diggins scored three rushing touchdowns to give the Falcon’s a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Stevens Point’s defense shut out the Falcon’s the rest of the way but the Pointer’s offense managed only two touchdowns in the final quarter. Neubauer’s run and Jonte Webb’s 18 yard catch from Neubauer drew the Pointer’s within seven.

The Falcon’s used a 12-play drive on the following possession to run out the game clock and preserve its victory.

UWSP will wrap up its regular season on the road against UW-Platteville on Saturday, Nov. 11. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Men’s Hockey Splits Weekend Contests

Pointer Men’s Hockey fell to Hamline University at home on Friday, Nov. 3, before defeating Bethel University at the K.B. Willett Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4, to end week two for Stevens Point.

UWSP was handed its first loss of the season by Hamline 2-1 in a game ruled by defense.

Forward Zach Zech scored Stevens Point’s lone goal eight minutes into the second period.

Goaltender Max Milosek recorded 19 saves.

The Pointers rebounded in Saturday’s game against Bethel, winning 6-3.

Stevens Point forward Carter Roo scored two goals early in the third period to help put away the Royals.

Logan Fredericks, Brennen Miller, Steven Quagliata and Luke McElhenie each contributed a goal for UWSP earlier in the contest to set up the victory.

Goaltender Connor Ryckman made 18 saves.

The Pointers return to the ice on Friday, Nov. 10, as it travels to take on Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minn. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Men’s Swimming Finds Success at Tri-Dual

The UWSP men’s swimming and diving team defeated Gustavus Adolphus 179-121, while the women’s team fell to Gustavus Aldophus and Minnesota State University-Mankato in St. Peter, Minn, on Saturday, Nov. 4.

For the men, Sam Jekel, Reilly Donnellan, Brandon Richardson and Jack Englehardt combined to finish first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:34.25) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:25.68).

Evan Plummer won the three-meter diving event (231.03), while Owen Gluck took the victory in the one-meter diving event (227.65).

Jekel placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.55.

Englehardt took home first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.47.

Englehardt (21.01), Donnellan (21.81), Richardson (21.89), Zack Ogurek (22.20) and Shane Johnson (22.25) took the top five positions in the 50-yard freestyle.

Payton Killian (1:47.35), Garrett Richetto (147.77), Jacob Aegerter (148.12), Grant Moser (149.12) and Michael Mills (151.25) finished in the top five positions in the 200-yard freestyle.

For the women, Jackie Braun placed second in the three-meter diving event (196.75) and placed third in the one-meter diving event (222.20).

Anna O’Malley took second in the 200-yard butterfly (2:13.96) and third in the 100-yard butterfly (59.82).

Breanna Ruffolo grabbed a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished with a time of 1:10.93.

Pointer’s swimming and diving resumes when it travels to Marquette, Mich., to take on Northern Michigan University on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.

Wrestling Sweeps Four Classes in Home Opener

UW-Stevens Point wrestling welcomed four teams to Bennett Court as it opened the season at home on Saturday, Nov. 4, with four Pointer athletes winning their respective weight classes.

Senior Dylan Diebitz won the 197-weight class with match victories coming via a match fall and two major decisions.

Fellow senior Boone Roycraft swept the 157-weight class with two match falls and a pair of decisions.

Junior Ben Vosters won the 125-weight class with a fall, tech fall and a pair of major decisions.

Fellow Junior Dan Squires reigned victorious in the 174-weight class with a pair of match falls.

The Pointers return to the wrestling mat on Saturday, Nov. 11, for the Dan Gable Open in Oshkosh. Matches are set to start at 9 a.m.

Women’s Hockey Drops Pair of Games to St. Thomas

Stevens Point women’s hockey traveled to Mendota Heights, Minn., to take on the University of St. Thomas on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 and fell in both games to the Tomcats.

McKenna Butcher scored a goal for the Pointer’s on an assist from Ellie Punnett on Friday during the 17th minute in the 2nd period but Stevens Point was held scoreless the rest of the way and lost 2-1.

Goaltender Sydney Conley had a busy night, recording 34 saves.

UWSP managed two goals in Saturday’s game against the Tomcats but were defeated 4-2.

Down 3-0 early in the second period, the Pointers rallied back to draw within one with a goal by forward Emma Berthiaume and later by Allison Karrmann (assisted by Ali Biagini).

The Tomcats quickly countered with a goal of its own during the 18th minute in the second period and then held the Stevens Point scoreless in the third period to preserve the victory.

Conley recorded 30 more saves to add to her season total of 87.

The Pointers open conference play when it travels to take on UW-River Falls on Saturday, Nov. 11. Game time is set for 2:05 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Bows out in Round One of WIAC Playoffs

The UWSP women’s volleyball lost three close sets at home to fall to UW-Oshkosh 3-0 in round one of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The women lost set one 26-24, set two 27-25 and set three 26-24.

Match leaders for UWSP were April Gehl (17 kills), Abby Majercik and Morgan Wirkus (1 ace each), Kelly Magliano (4 blocks), Majercik (38 assists) and Kendra Kundinger (18 digs).

The loss ends the Pointer’s season as they finish the year with a 24-10 overall record and 4-3 in conference play.

Gehl led the team this season with 495 kills, while Kundinger led all players in the WIAC with 690 digs.

Women’s Soccer Season Ended in Double Overtime by UW-Stout

The UWSP women’s soccer team ended its season on the road in a double overtime loss to UW-Stout 2-1 in the first round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The Pointers countered an early goal by the Blue Devils with a goal of their own before halftime. Francesca Hamilton assisted freshman Kenadie Cain for the Pointers lone score during the 41st minute to tie the game.

After a defensive struggle in the second half and the first overtime, UW-Stout’s Hannah Kirchner scored during the 103rd minute and second overtime to lift the Blue Devils over the Pointers.

Senior goal keeper Sarah Peplinski recorded six saves in her final game with the UWSP women’s varsity soccer team.

Peplinski finishes the season with 80 saves and a save percentage of 0.833.

Hamilton ends the season leading the team in goals (9), points (21), shots (49) and shots on goal (32).

The Pointer’s season closes with a 9-8-2 overall record and 2-3-2 in conference play.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

Kbarg079@uwsp.edu