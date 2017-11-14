A Look Into Sports

Wolf Headed to Nationals After Strong Finish

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s and women’s cross country teams finished seventh and 10th in the NCAA Midwest Regional on Saturday, Nov. 11, and sophomore Bailey Wolf qualified for the NCAA Championship.

Wolf finished 16th with a time of 21:26.8 to lead the women’s team and punch her ticket to the championship meet.

Seniors Emily Schlebecker and Kara Hoier ended their final collegiate cross country meet with 48th and 55th place finishes respectively.

Schlebecker finished with a time of 22:13.0, while Hoier finished with a time of 22:19.7.

On the men’s team, Alex Egbert, Matt Stelmasek, Tyler Tanko and Robert Lutz finished in the top 60.

Egbert (30th, 24:27.0), Stelmasek (35th, 24:28.5), Tanko (54th, 24:53.9) and Lutz (58th, 24:57.1) highlight a group of underclassmen that are eligible to return to the team next season.

Wolf will head to Elsah, IL., to represent UWSP at the NCAA Division III Women’s Cross Country championship on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Pointer Football Ends Season with Road Loss

UWSP Football left Platteville in defeat on Saturday, Nov. 11, as the team dropped its fourth straight game of the season to the Pioneers who took down the Pointers 36-14 in the season finale.

Pointer’s sophomore quarterback Mitchel Nuebauer garnered his first start at quarterback and logged 220 yards passing on 29 attempts and a touchdown, but threw four interceptions.

Stevens Point Freshman Shamaj Williams led all running backs with 51 yards rushing on 11 attempts.

Junior Steve Herra paced the receivers with 90 yards, while senior Jerry Williams added 82 yards and a touchdown in his final collegiate football game as a Pointer.

Freshman kicker Hayden Neidert connected on one of two field goals from 31 yards out.

Stevens Point trailed by only four points at halftime as it added a touchdown by Williams from Nuebauer midway through the second quarter and scored on a fumble recovery by defensive back Kevin Sanchez late in the second quarter to combine with Neidert’s early game field goal to make the halftime score 20-16.

The Pointers failed to add to its lead in the second half and surrendered two more touchdowns to the Pioneers.

Pointer football finishes the season with a 4-6 overall record and 1-6 in conference play.

Men’s Hockey Sweeps Weekend Road Slate

Pointer men’s hockey defeated both St. Mary’s University and the University of St. Thomas during a Minnesota road trip in week three of the collegiate season and improved its overall record to 5-1.

UW-Stevens Point routed the St. Mary’s Cardinals 7-2 on Friday, Nov. 10.

Junior forward Tanner Karty led Point with 2 goals, while Brennen Miller, Luke McElhenie, Drew McLean, Steven Quagliata and Austin Kelly netted one goal each.

Senior goalie Max Milosek recorded 20 saves and collected the win for Stevens Point.

St. Thomas proved to be a formidable opponent as it took the Pointers to overtime where Karty put the game away early with a goal just 43 seconds into the extra period to lift Stevens Point over the Tommies 2-1.

UWSP took an early lead when junior defenseman Stephan Beauvais scored during a power play at the 17:43 mark in the first period.

St. Thomas evened the score with a goal during the 10th minute of the second quarter.

After a scoreless third period, Karty scored the deciding goal on an assist from Logan Fredericks.

Milosek secured 34 saves and picked up his third win of the season to improve his record to 3-1.

UWSP Hockey will be back on the ice on Friday, Nov. 17, when it hosts Marian University. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Swimming and Diving Swept at Northern Michigan Dual

The Pointers swimming and diving squads fell to Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI., on Saturday, Nov. 11, marking the first loss of the season for the men’s team.

The UWSP men lost by a score of 177-120.

Top performers for the men were Payton Kilian (first in the 200-yard freestyle), Owen Gluck (first in the one-meter diving event), Evan Plummer (second in the three-meter diving event), Sam Jekel, Reilly Donnellan, Brandon Richardson, Jack Englehardt (first in the 200-yard freestyle relay and second in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle) and Zach Ogurek (second in the 100-yard breaststroke).

The UWSP women lost by a score of 188-90.

Top performers for the women were Jackie Braun (second in the three- and one-meter diving events), Sydney Richetto (second in the 100-yard freestyle) and Kaylee Benson (second in the 200-yard backstroke).

Swimming and diving teams for UW-Stevens Point enter Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play when it hosts UW-Whitewater on Saturday, Nov. 18. Events are set to begin at 1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey Falls to River Falls

The UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team was handed its fourth loss of the season in the WIAC road opener versus UW-River Falls 6-1 on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Senior forward Ali Biagini scored the Pointers’ only goal as fellow senior Ellie Punnett provided the assist to tie the game at one just over seven minutes into the second period. Stevens Point was unable to keep up with the Falcons scoring and allowed 5 unanswered goals through the rest of the game.

Junior goaltender Sydney Conley registered 37 saves in the loss.

Pointer women’s hockey re-enters the arena when it hosts UW-Superior on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2:30 p.m.

Uttecht and Granatelli Reign Victorious at Dan Gable Open

The Pointers wrestling team traveled to Oshkosh on Saturday, Nov. 11, for the Dan Gable Open and finished with two wrestlers claiming class wins.

Junior Bobby Uttecht won the 133-weight class with a pair of decisions, a fall and a tech fall throughout the bracket.

Senior David Granatelli triumphed in the 157-weight class. Granatelli defeated fellow Pointer Boone Roycraft in the finals.

Sophomore heavyweight Ross Agg finished in second for the Pointers with two falls on his way to the finals match.

UWSP wrestling returns to the mat when it hosts UW-Whitewater. Matches are set to begin at 7 p.m.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu