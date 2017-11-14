Humans of Point
Posted by: Anyon Rettinger November 15, 2017

Elizabeth Olson is a junior English major and professional writing minor.

What are you looking forward to over Thanksgiving weekend?

The food, of course. After a few months of eating like a Survivor contestant, I’m very excited for my grandma’s homemade stuffing and pecan pie.

Do you have any traditions?

Every year, my grandpa insists that we all gather around the fireplace and use a timer to take a family picture for the Christmas card. It always takes three times as long as it should because the timer doesn’t start, one person isn’t looking at the camera, another person is too tall for the frame, and the list goes on and on. The picture always turns out looking a little dysfunctional, but we laugh so hard in the process that it doesn’t even matter.

What is your favorite part of the holiday season?

Being able to spend time with people I don’t get to see very often is the best. College is a busy and stressful time, so being able to use my break to spend time with family and catch up with friends from my hometown is so refreshing.

