Stevens Point’s PRSSA Shines Like a Star

The Public Relations Student Society of America recently brought home the Star Chapter award for the fifth year in a row.

PRSSA is a student organization at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. It is all about public relations.

“PRSSA is dedicated to enriching our peers career development. We offer an array of opportunities for members that are all geared towards advancing the young professional. With speakers, workshops, volunteer and fundraising opportunities, our organization is equipped with the tools to develop real world experience,” Alyssa Giaimo, senior communication major with a public relations emphasis and Vice President of PRSSA, said.

“It is a place to come together with friends in a relaxing setting to gain insight on various topics from entrepreneurs, non-profits, arts management, sports, LinkedIn, resume building, etc. We cover a lot of subjects, but our passion is effective communication which binds the members together,” Jessica Wenzel, junior communication major with an emphasis in public relations and Secretary of PRSSA, said.

PRSSA is a great place for anyone that wants to be successful when they leave college. This year, PRSSA brought home another Star Chapter Award.

“The Star Chapter Award is awarded to those PRSSA chapters across the country who fulfill a number of requirements that show a dedication to community and personal evolvement as a young professional. A few include: high school outreach, community service project, a discussion and lesson on ethics, etc. UWSP was proud to win this award for the fifth year in a row. In order to win the award, the president, vice president and other members crafted a number of essays on our years’ work. We hope to keep the streak going,” Giaimo said.

The UWSP chapter of PRSSA has made a name for itself as an amazing organization and one that is incredibly helpful to the students involved.

“I love all the knowledge PRSSA brings to campus by having various professionals from all different walks of life speak about their passions. Each week I learn something new that a classroom setting would never have taught me. I also love everyone that is involved with PRSSA because there is this special bond we all share for communication making us a little family on campus. The field trips we take are a wonderful way to bond with members, network with professionals, and see all types of businesses one on one,” Wenzel said.

“This is by far my favorite thing. Everyone is genuine, and committed to developing new relationships with peers and our community. I’ve become so close with so many! Also the field trip and conferences have been an incredible way to bond with everyone and explore a new city’s culture,” Giaimo said.

It is not too late to join PRSSA for any student that is interested in this organization.

“PRSSA will show you doors that you never knew existed and we want to see every student take advantage of these opportunities. I have grown so much as a student through this org and I want others to experience the same,” Wenzel said.

Corey Collins

Reporter

ccoll517@uwsp.edu