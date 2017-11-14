Student-Athlete Profile: April Gehl

As a sophomore student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, April Gehl is involved in the classroom as well as on the court. Gehl is an outside hitter for the UWSP women’s volleyball team and is also pursuing her degree as an interpersonal and organizational communication major with a minor in business administration.

The 19-year-old led the 2017 volleyball team and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in kills with 495. Gehl has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Midwest Region honorable mention squad recently. Gehl was named WIAC Offensive Player of The Week on Oct. 3 and named to three different all-tournament teams throughout the 2017 season.

What does Volleyball mean to you?

I started playing when I was in third grade, and I have loved it ever since. When I was playing with my mom and my sister, it just meant a lot to me.

What does it mean to you to be a Pointer?

I love volleyball, and I love Pointer’s volleyball, so it’s awesome to be a part of it.

Where do you see yourself after your sports career is over?

Hopefully, I’ll find a full-time job in HR and hopefully, I can be a high school coach.

What is your favorite class?

Business Marketing 330, I think it’s really interesting.

What is one destination you would like to travel to?

Bora Bora.

Favorite Restaurant?

Olive Garden.

Favorite Food?

Lasagna.

Favorite Color?

Purple.

Favorite season?

Summer.

Small town or big city?

Small towns, I grew up in a small town and I just like it. I like knowing everyone.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu