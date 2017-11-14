The Central Rivers Farmshed: “Farm Fresh Beats” Fundraiser

The Central Rivers Farmshed is holding a fundraiser on Nov. 18, starting at 8 p.m. at the Brickhause Tavern in downtown Stevens Point.

Brickhause Tavern is the host for the event, in conjunction with $Top Dolla$ Entertainment which is a music management company “dedicated to giving you the best that the Electronic Dance Music Scene has to offer delivered from some of the most talented DJs in Wisconsin,” according to their website.

Central Rivers Farmshed is a local nonprofit and is made up of community members, a small staff, board of directors and farmer advisors. Their mission according to their website is, “to expand the connection between local residents and their food by providing opportunities for participation, education, cooperation, and action to support a local food economy in Central Wisconsin.”

Jackie Mather, volunteer coordinator at Farmshed, said, “I hope to see a variety of community members who are interested in supporting something local as well as getting the word out on Farmshed.”

David Lintereur arranges electronic shows for Brickhause Tavern and made the arrangements for sound equipment and transportation for the artists to this event.

Lintereur estimates that a Saturday night could raise approximately $450, as Brickhause Tavern is donating 10 percent of all bar sales.

Marther said, “We chose artists that perform genres that are sure to impress a crowd with a variety of musical tastes and preferences and the organizers planned it near thanksgiving because what a better time to have a fundraiser for the growers.”

There will be five artists beginning at 8 p.m. until bar close around 2 a.m. The lineup for the night is Davey Keynotes, Frosty, Drew 1, Brian Yonker, Glish and Bver. Each artist will perform for one hour.

Brickhause Tavern is located on 1343 2nd St. For more information and updates follow the event on Facebook.

Michelle Wilde

Reporter

Michelle.J.Wilde@uwsp.edu