A Look Into Sports

Men’s Basketball Falls Short to St. Norbert

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point dropped a close game on the road to St. Norbert College 58-54 on Saturday, Nov. 25, to put its record at 1-2 as the Pointers continue to navigate the early portion of its non-conference schedule.

Aaron Knez and Drew Fredrickson led the Pointers with 8 points each.

Sophomore forward Blake Ehrke recorded a team leading 3 blocks, while junior forward Brett Tauber led the team with 5 rebounds.

Stevens Point shot 52.6 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arch.

The Pointers return to the court when it travels to take on UW-Superior on Saturday, Dec. 2. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.

Pointer Men’s Hockey Finds Success at Home in Holiday Tournament

The Pointers men’s hockey team tied the Milwaukee School of Engineering 2-2 and defeated Aurora University 6-2 as it hosted the two teams at the K. B. Willett Ice Arena in the Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

After facing a 1-0 deficit for two periods against Milwaukee, Stevens Point got on the scoreboard with a goal by senior forward Willem Nong-Lambert during the second minute of the third period. Fellow forwards Tanner Karty and Colin Raver assisted Nong-Lambert with the goal.

During the 11th minute of the third period, sophomore forward Logan Fredricks scored the Pointers second goal to take the lead. Forward Luke McElhenie assisted Fredricks with the goal.

Stevens Point failed to close out the game, giving up a goal during the 16th minute to send the game to overtime. In overtime, neither team succeeded in scoring and the game ended in a tie Friday night.

Senior goaltender Max Milosek recorded 18 saves in just under 65 minutes of play.

On Saturday night against Aurora, UWSP found the nets early and often on offense as six different players scored goals.

Wesley Ashley, Fredericks, Karty, Nong-Lambert, Raver and Kelly O’Brien each scored a goal as the team added to the scoreboard in all three periods.

Freshman goaltender Connor Ryckman registered 24 saves in the win.

UWSP men’s hockey will return to the ice when it travels to take on UW-River Falls on Friday, Dec. 1. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Wolf Takes 187th at NCAA Championship

UWSP sophomore athlete Bailey Wolf took 187th out of 279 cross country runners at the Division III NCAA Championship on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Elsah, IL., after advancing to the event with her 16th place finish at regionals the previous weekend.

Wolf finished with a time of 22:51.70. The time was her second best of the season for a 6K distance meet.

Stevens Point will now turn its attention to the upcoming track and field season that begins with the annual alumni meet on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 12 p.m., in the Multi-Activity Center.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu