Anticipation Continues For The Newly-Built One-Stop Center

A soon-to-be-revealed “One-Stop Center” feature, next to The Food Fo Thought Cafe in Albertson Hall, is making its way to completion, and the staff and students of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point couldn’t be more excited.

The “One-Stop Center” was once just an idea thought of by a past vice chancellor of enrollment and management, possibly drawing inspiration from a past institution who had a similar feature. However, since then, construction has begun and is already drawing to an end.

Students were surveyed to see if the central location would be found useful to them and what exactly they believe would be a good fit.

The survey received a high amount of student participation, and the idea of a One-Stop Center received a large amount of positive feedback and excitement.

Laura Bell, interim associate vice chancellor for enrollment management and director of the One-Stop Center, has since taken over the project.

Bell said, “It’s an exciting new feature that not only myself, but the university as a whole, is very excited for.”

The center will accompany multiple features that were once found in multiple buildings. The bringing together of these services will help reduce confusion among students and allow them to get much of the information needed in one place at on time.

Features which will soon be found at the center include adding/dropping of a course, financial aid advisors, enrollment verification, academic and tuition appeals, withdrawals, and even orientation. Retention services will also be available, including academic support plans and assistance with re-entry.

The One-Stop Center allows for basic communication that is vital to a student’s success.

Denelle Helgeson, a One-Stop specialist, said, “It will help to provide answers to those surface-level questions that most students encounter.”

Other offices, such as the Financial Aid Office and the Office of the Registrar, will continue to run smoothly. The only difference is simple tasks and enrollment will be fulfilled in the center.

Stephanie Schlegel, a One-Stop Specialist, said, “The center is about helping students and ultimately making it easier for them.”

Another feature of the One-Stop Center many are not accustomed to is the closing at 5 p.., rather than 4:30 p.m. like most other campus facilities. The staff hopes this later closing time will allow for a larger window for students to accomplish the tasks they made need.

A grand opening of the One-Stop Center is set for the early spring semester. The center coordinators have teamed up with Albertson Hall, along with the University College, to help spread awareness of the new and old features of the campus. The University College encompasses the University Library, the Academic and Career Advising Center, the Tutoring-Learning Center, and the Disability and Assistive Technology Center, among other things. The General Education Program and the Honors Program are also administered through University College.

While some features of the One-Stop center fall under the University College, it is also hoped that by partnering with the grand opening, students will become more informed about an important aspect of campus.

“Student feedback will play a large role in the One-Stop Center. It will help show what portions is successful and what changes may need to be made as the center continues to evolve,” Bell said.

Based on the success and feedback, the One-Stop Center may house other possibilities that the university will look forward to.

