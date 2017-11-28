Humans of Point

Jess Wenzel is a junior communication major with an emphasis in public relations and a business administration minor.

What is your favorite part of winter?

My favorite part of winter is seeing all the houses decorated in lights and just the holidays in general. Everything seems more magical when communities are sparkling and full life in contrast to the dark of the night.

What is favorite outdoor or indoor activity?

One of my favorite activities is going to Roseberry Bird Rescue and helping take care of the parrots there. It’s become a huge part of my life and nothing makes me happier than a bunch of birds squawking for my attention when I walk into a room. They are incredibly smart creatures that have quickly become a passion of mine because of their uniqueness.

Are you looking forward to anything over break?

I am ready for a month long break from school! I can’t wait to spend quality time with my friends and family without worrying what assignments I have to do.