Student-Athlete Profile: Taylor Barrett

A senior at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, starting post player Taylor Barrett has earned playing time in each of her four seasons on the UWSP women’s basketball team and broke into the starting lineup as a junior. The Monroe High School graduate is majoring in psychology with an emphasis in human services and with a minor in sociology at UWSP. Barrett enjoys volunteering at local schools and the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County.

What does basketball mean to you?

Basketball is something that I grew up playing and my dad coached me in youth team and I really grew up loving it. It’s become a passion and it’s my last year doing it so you got to give it your all every time you are out there. It’s love.

What does it mean to you to be a Pointer?

Pointer pride is a big thing for us. I came here, Coach Egner has got a great tradition here and that was definitely what drew me here. They took me in for my recruit visit and when you say we win almost every eight out of ten times that we are on the floor, that makes you want to come here.

Where do you see yourself after your sports career is over?

I’m hoping to get into grad school after I graduate here in May.

What is your favorite class?

Any of the psychology courses

What is one destination you would like to travel to?

I would love to go to Ireland. That’s my go to place.

Favorite Restaurant?

Hilltop in town or El Mezcal.

Favorite Food?

My mom’s chicken alfredo.

Favorite Color?

Purple.

Favorite season?

Fall.

Small town or big city?

Small town.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

kbarg079@uwsp.edu