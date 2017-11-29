Humans of Point

Jessica Hammer is a senior communication major with an emphasis in public relations and a business administration minor.

What is your favorite part of winter?

My favorite part of winter is the fact that it’s the season of giving. I think the holidays give people an opportunity to come together and spread joy to others. Whether you’re spending time with family and friends or getting involved in the community, it’s just a happy season…and Christmas music and holiday cookies are never bad either.

What is your favorite outdoor or indoor activity?

I’m a big fan of painting and it’s become a hobby of mine over the past few years. I’ve always been a pretty creative person and painting is just another way to express that creativity. If it’s a beautiful day, I’ll go outside and paint, or I’ll cozy up in my room and take some time to create something new.

Are you looking forward to anything over break?

I’m looking forward to some much needed rest and relaxation! This semester has been pretty busy for me, so I’m excited to spend time with family and friends, eat some home-cooked meals, celebrate the holidays, and catch up on sleep!