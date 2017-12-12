One-up Santa with These DIY Gifts

Whether you’re on a budget this holiday season or looking to channel your finals week stress into crafting, these do-it-yourself gifts are sure to be a hit with your friends and family.

For That Friend Who’s Always Cold: Hand Warmers

Materials:

Fabric scraps

Needle and thread (or sewing machine)

scissors

Rice

Funnel

Directions:

Cut two pieces of fabric and place them with the patterned side together. Sew around all four sides, leaving a 2 inch gap on one side. Clip off the corners to cut down on bulk. Use the hole to turn the fabric right side out. Fill the warmer with rice using the funnel (a rolled up piece of paper works if a funnel is not available). Sew the hole closed. (Optional) For added reinforcement, stitch around the outside of the warmer as well. Microwave for 20 seconds and enjoy the warmth!

For That Long Distance Friend: State Outline Mugs

Materials:

2 White mugs

Sharpie Marker

pencil

Printed outline of desired states

Oven

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F. Wash the mugs. Using the pencil, scribble on the back side of the printed outline. Then place the outline where desired on the mug and use the pencil to trace the outline of the state. The pencil markings should transfer to the mug, creating a template. Draw over the pencil template with a Sharpie marker, then add a swirling dotted line coming from the state to the side of the mug. Repeat steps 3 and 4 with the second mug and state, connecting the lines where the mugs meet when placed together. Bake the mugs for 2 hours at 250 degrees F. to set the marker.

DISCLAIMER: These mugs should only be hand washed.

For That Friend Who’s Always Hungry: Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods

Materials:

Pretzel rods

white chocolate

milk or semi-sweet chocolate

Sauce pan

2 Metal bowls (smaller than the pan)

parchment paper

(optional) Crushed candy canes, nuts, or sprinkles

Directions:

Fill pan with water 1/2-1/4 full. Place metal bowl in the water. Put one of the chocolates into the metal bowl and begin heating the water, stirring the chocolate as it melts. Once completely melted, either dip or drizzle the pretzels in chocolate, leaving one end plain. Lay them on a sheet of parchment paper. Repeat with the other chocolate, drizzling the contrasting color over the first chocolate. (Optional) Sprinkle candy canes, nuts, or sprinkles on the pretzels while the chocolate is warm. Wait until the chocolate hardens, then gift an assortment in a decorative bag.

For That Friend Who Loves to Cook: Painted Wooden Utensils

Materials:

Wooden cooking utensils

Acrylic paint and paint brushes

Zinsser Bulls Eye Shellac and Sealer (aerosol can)

Newspaper

Mugs/large glasses

Directions:

Lay down newspaper (recycled issues of The Pointer work great) in the painting area. Paint half of each handle and add a contrasting color stripe at the top to create a color block design. These can be free-handed for a more homemade look, or the end can be taped off for a clean line. Put utensils in mugs/large cups with the handle up to dry standing up. Once dry, use aerosol sealer only on painted section to prevent paint from chipping off.

Elizabeth Olson

Arts & Entertainment Editor

eolso148@uwsp.edu