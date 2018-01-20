A Look into Sports

Dodge Sets Record in Win Over Hope

Junior guard Nate Dodge made 10 shots from beyond the arc to set the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s basketball single-game record for three-point shots made as he helped the Pointers pick up its first home win of the season against Hope College 91-77 on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Dodge scored nearly half of UWSP’s points as he dropped 42 on the Flying Dutch, the second-most points scored in a game in team history.

Junior Brett Tauber led the Pointers in blocked shots (two) and rebounds (eight), while fellow junior Drew Fredrickson led the team in assists with seven.

Stevens Point’s defense held strong in the first half as it surrendered only 33 points to put UWSP up by 12 at the break.

The Flying Dutch scored 44 in the second half but the Pointers scored 46 to ensure the victory.

The Pointer men’s basketball team will return to its home court to host Lawrence University on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Men’s Hockey Tops Concordia With Strong Finish

The UWSP men’s hockey team used a pair of goals in the third period to secure a home victory over Concordia University 5-3 on Friday, Dec. 8, to boost its overall season record to 8-3-2.

The Pointers got into the scoring column first with a goal by sophomore defenseman Drew McLean during the fourth minute of the first period.

After a goal by Concordia in the second period, junior defenseman Stephan Beauvais scored on a power play during the 6th minute of the second period to put the Pointers back on top 2-1.

McLean scored his second goal of the night at the 9:18 mark to widen the lead to 3-1.

The lead would fail to stand long as the Falcons scored back-to-back goals at the end of the second period to tie the game at 3.

Early in the final period, Stevens Point’s freshman forward Zach Zech scored the tie-breaking goal as he was assisted by fellow forward Kelly O’Brien and defenseman Ryan Bittner.

Junior forward Tanner Karty put the game on ice for the Pointers with a goal right before the end of regulation. Karty was assisted by forwards Logan Fredericks and Willem Nong-Lambert.

Senior goaltender Max Milosek collected the win while securing 27 saves.

The UWSP men’s hockey team will be back on the ice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, as the team hosts Adrian College in the last hockey game before the end of the semester. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

UWSP Swimming Sweeps Oshkosh

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed its first dual sweep of the season as the Pointer men won 174-64 and women won 129-113 over UW-Oshkosh in Oshkosh on Friday, Dec. 18.

Owen Gluck (three-meter diving event), Gabe Castillo (100-yard breast stroke), Jackson Aton (100-yard freestyle), Ryan Altaweel (200-yard IM and 100-yard fly), Jared Chatterton (1,000-yard freestyle), Vincent Giallombardo (200-yard freestyle) and Riley Patton (50-yard free style) each took first in their respective events for the men’s team.

Miles Townsend, Jackson Aton, Josh Gunther and Caleb Meixner came together to finish first in the 200-yard freestyle relay, while Riley Pankratz, Jeremy Meerstein, Townsend and Andy Schuetz formed a team that finished first in the 200-yard medley relay.

Jackie Braun (one-meter and three-meter diving events) and Breanna Ruffolo (100-yard breaststroke) took first in their respective events for the women’s team.

Sydney Richetto, Taylor Pehrson, Murron Roff and Margaret Hoover teamed up to finish first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The swimming and diving teams will have a month off for winter break before hosting the Point Invite at the UWSP Aquatics Center beginning on Friday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.

Pointer Wrestling Edged out by Platteville

A final match loss doomed the Pointers wrestling team as they fell to UW-Platteville in a road dual 23-20 on Thursday, Dec. 7, to drop its record to 1-2 in conference and 2-5 overall.

Ben Vosters (125), Joe Crook (149), David Granatelli (157) and Jordan Weinzetl (165) each won their respective weight classes for the Pointers.

UWSP wrestling will have it final competition before the end of the semester on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at UW-Eau Claire. Matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Brings Home Win from Out of State Match-Up

UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball left North Central College in the dust with a 68-44 road victory to raise the Pointers’ record to 4-3 overall as the end of the semester looms.

The voyage to Illinois saw Point outscore the Cardinals in three out of four quarters.

Stevens Point senior Taylor Barrett scored a double-double with 11 rebounds and 13 points.

Freshman Ashley Leiterman tied Barrett’s total points with 13 of her own and added four assists.

The Pointers got off to a fast start as it scored 23 points in the opening quarter and then stood behind strong defensive play as the team held the Cardinals to single digits in the second and third quarters.

The Cardinals matched UWSP’s fourth quarter point total of 15 but the Pointers had already established a 24-point lead by then to walk away with the victory.

The Pointers will be back on the court as it hosts Ripon College on Friday, Dec. 15. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Women’s Hockey Claims Pair of Road Victories

Pointer women’s hockey extended its winning streak to four with victories over Saint Mary’s University on Friday, Dec. 8, in Winona, MN and Augsburg University on Saturday, Dec. 9, in Minneapolis, MN.

The women took down Saint Mary’s 4-2 as three of the four points scored by the Pointers came on power plays.

UWSP’s Mackenzie Kratch, Cara Lemirande, Maddie Schlossmacher and Ali Biagini each scored a goal.

Junior goaltender Sydney Conley was credited with the victory while grabbing 29 saves.

The Pointers defeated Augsburg 3-1 during the team’s final game before the end of the semester.

Ellie Punnett, Lemirande and Biagini each scored a goal for UWSP.

Conley took home a second victory while securing 42 saves to bring her weekend total to 71.

Women’s hockey will now have nearly a month off before returning to the ice to face the College of Saint Benedict in St. Paul, MN on Friday, Jan. 5. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

