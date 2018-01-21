Theater Trip Brings New Opportunities

The Continuing Education department at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has organized “New York City, and Culture” trip for the past six years to provide the experience of New York and Broadway to those who have always dreamed of it. Each year the trip provides a range of shows, sight seeing attractions, and overall a new experience.

The trip is organized by Patricia Kluetz, Jennifer Hess and Anne Rogalski.

Kluetz is one of the two founders of the trip and a former interior architecture professor at UWSP. Rogalski is the outreach manager for the College of Fine Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and the main contact for the trip.

“Each of us bring something different, and this allows for us to branch off unto different directions based on the groups interests,” Hess, outreach program manager for the College of Professional Studies, said.

The New York City theater and Culture trip takes place twice a year, May 29 to June 2 during the spring semester, and September 25 through 29 during the fall semester. The trip’s total cost is $2500, which includes the $300 registration fee. This trip is highly-anticipated has filled it occupancy in less than twenty-four hours of opening registration.

Included in the twenty-five-hundred-dollar total for the trip is a round trip flight from Milwaukee to New York; coach bus transfers between Stevens Point and Milwaukee; coach bus transfers from the airports to the hotels; four nights with a full breakfast at the Hampton Inn–Time Square with its ideal location near Times Square, Broadway and subway line; Four Broadway shows and a custom city tour followed by a group lunch.

Broadway shows are selected in advance based upon Tony Award nominees and winners.

Shows in the past have been canceled due to vendors being undercut. Even with that, the shows they have attended were full of opportunities for the group. To name a few, prior groups have had a chance to speak with theater managers, technical directors, Jessie Mueller.

“Pat[ricia Kluetz] was able to secure an opportunity for us to meet and have lunch with Laura Osnes, distinguished UWSP alumni and Tony award winner,” Rogalski said.

Some of the shows prior trips have seen are “Fun Home,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Junk,” “Kinky Boots,” “Once,” “Come from Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Humans” to name a few.

Past tours have experienced the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge walk, 9/11 memorial, the Tenement Museum, architectural boat cruises and more.

The tours are designed to show “the group all new things, even for the people that have been on multiple trips,” Kleutz said.

With the continually-evoloving nature of New York and Broadway, the trip is able to offer new experiences and emotions for all, even those who have already visited the Big Apple.

Questions about the trip can be directed to Rogalski via email at arogalsk@uwsp.edu or by phone at 715-346-3838.

Dashanay Scott

Reproter

dashanay.scott@uwsp.edu