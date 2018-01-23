A Look into Sports

Men’s Basketball Rolls to Sixth Straight Victory

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s basketball team picked up another home win as it took down UW-Platteville 80-74 on Saturday, Jan. 20, Alumni Day, to keep a perfect record in conference play.

Junior Forward Canon O’Heron led the Pointers in scoring (18 points), rebounds (7) and assists (5). O’Heron made 7 of 13 shots from the field and hit 4 of 6 free-throws.

Stevens Point trailed 37-34 at halftime but used strong showings from O’Heron and sophomore Matt Koerner in the second half to help generate an additional 46 points.

After an uneven start in non-conference play, the Pointers seem to have reversed its fortunes with victories in each of its first six Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games. UWSP holds a two-game conference lead over Platteville and UW-Whitewater, while claiming a victory against every team in the WIAC except UW-Oshkosh.

The men’s basketball team heads to Oshkosh on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to take on the Titans. A victory would complete a sweep of all WIAC teams in the first set of games in conference play. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Men’s Hockey Sweeps Weekend of WIAC Play

UWSP men’s hockey returned to conference action over the weekend and proceeded to take down both UW-Eau Claire on the road and UW-River Falls at home on Friday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20, respectively.

Stevens Point scored early and often in its 5-2 win over the Titans to open the weekend. Willem Nong-Lambert scored two goals in the first two periods while Carter Roo added a goal in the first and Tanner Karty added a goal in the second period before the Blugolds could get on the scoreboard.

The Blugolds recorded its first goal during the tenth minute of the second period but trailed 4-1 heading into the third period. Luke McElhenie added to the Pointers lead with a score midway through the final period and Stevens Point held the Blugolds to one goal the rest of the way to preserve the victory.

Senior goalie Max Milosek recorded 29 saves in the contest to pick up the win.

UWSP extended its win streak to three with a 3-2 win over River Falls to close the weekend of play.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, Stevens Point responded with a goal by Karty at the 14:53 mark in the first. The Pointers closed out the scoring with goals by Logan Fredericks and Colin Raver in the second period.

Milosek secured 18 saves in the victory and finished the weekend with 47 overall.

The Pointers remain undefeated in conference play with a 3-0-1 record and sit atop the WIAC standings.

The UWSP men’s hockey will have over a week to prepare for its next opponent as the team looks to extend its win streak to four games when it hosts UW-Stout on Friday, Feb. 2. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Men Take First at Point Invitational

A fourth-straight victory for the UWSP men’s swimming and diving team highlighted a home invitational that occurred over the weekend as the men team finished first out of three teams with a score of 1,368. The women’s swimming and diving team took fourth out of four teams with a score of 494 points.

Sam Jekel, Reilly Donnellan, Brandon Richardson and Jack Englehardt combined to finish first in the men’s 200-yard medley-relay with a time of 1:33.16.

Grant Moser, Garrett Richetto, Englehardt and Richardson combined for a first-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:11.50.

Englehardt (20.84, 50-yard freestyle), Zach Jorgenson (4:21.26, 400-yard IM) and Richetto (1:46.91, 200-yard freestyle) each finished first in their individual events for the Pointers.

Anna O’Malley took home the lone victory for the women with a time of 2:00.23 in the 200-yard freestyle.

The Pointers swimming and diving teams return to the pool to host UW-La Crosse on Saturday, Jan. 27. Events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

UWSP Track and Field Opens Season with Strong Showing

Another season commenced as the men and women of the Pointers’ track and field teams participated in the WIAC Triangular in Platteville on Saturday, Jan. 20, with the men taking first place with a score of 123.5 and the women taking second with a score of 92.

Matt Stelmasek (8:48.69, 3000-meter run), Evan Torgerson (49.93, 400-meter dash) and Travis Wollenberg (1:59.06, 800-meter run) each pocketed a first-place finish in their respective events.

Hannah Mertens (26.42, 200-meter dash), Bailey Wolf (10:38.75, 3000-meter run), Anna Hogan (10.89 meters, triple jump) and Brooke Wellhausen (2:22.58, 800-meter finals) took home first place in each of their events for the women’s team.

The men and women look to carry the momentum into their next competition as the team heads to Whitewater to compete in events that span Jan. 26-27. The weekend begins with the Whitewater Multi Friday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m., followed by the men competing in the “Squig” Converse Invitational later in the day at 5 p.m. and wrapping up with the women competing in the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Bounces Back with Victory over Platteville

After dropping its last three contests, the UWSP women’s basketball team rebounded with an 83-61 home victory over UW-Platteville on Saturday, Jan. 20., as the team nears the mid-point of the conference schedule.

Sophomore Guard Carly Cerrato had a career day as she led Stevens Point in scoring (19 points), rebounds (7) and tied for the team lead in steals (4) with fellow guard Lexi Roland.

Roland added 16 points of her own and secured 6 rebounds.

The Pointers outscored the Pioneers in every quarter except the last in route to its win.

Stevens Point heads back home on Wednesday, Jan. 24 to host UW-Oshkosh. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Women’s Hockey Stifled by River Fall’s Defense

UW-River Falls came to Ice Hawks Arena for a two-game series against UW-Stevens Point over the weekend and held the Pointers to two goals over the course of two days en route to a tie and victory over UWSP.

The two teams tied 0-0 as Stevens Point junior goaltender Sydney Conley set a program record with 55 saves on Friday, Jan. 19. Conley recorded at least 13 saves in every period except overtime.

The Pointers fell 6-2 to the Falcons on Saturday, Jan. 20, as River Falls outscored Stevens Point in every period.

After falling behind 2-0 early in the second period, UWSP responded with goals by forwards Cara Lemirande and Ali Biagini to tie the game.

Later in the second period, the Falcons answered with its own score and proceeded to score three more goals throughout the rest of the game.

Conley secured 25 saves in the loss.

The Stevens Point women’s team will head to Eau Claire on Saturday, Jan. 27, to take on the Blugolds. Game time is set for 7 p.m. This will be the first of a three-game series between the Pointers and Blugolds.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Editor

