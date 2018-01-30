A Look Into Sports

O’Heron Helps Lift Pointers Over Eagles

Junior forward Canon O’Heron recorded a career-high 26 points in a 76-62 road victory over UW-La Crosse on Saturday, Jan. 29, as the team rebounded from a loss earlier in the week to UW-Oshkosh.

O’Heron shot 11 of 14 from the field and made all three of his free throws, while also grabbing five rebounds, picking up a steal and blocking a shot.

Senior Guard M.J. Delmore and junior guard Nate Dodge each scored 18 points and were both perfect from the free-throw line.

Stevens Point led over 38 minutes of the game and took a 42-34 lead into halftime as O’Heron made 6 of 7 field goals.

Dodge and O’Heron combined for 25 points and 9 of 13 from the field in the second half to help the Pointers pull away for the win.

The Pointers remain atop the WIAC standings with a 7-1 conference record.

UWSP men’s basketball returns home to take on UW-Whitewater on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Uses Strong Start to Stifle Eagles

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s basketball team out outscored UW-La Cross in three of four quarters en route to a 73-54 home win on Saturday, Jan. 31, including a 23-point first quarter.

The trio of seniors Taylor Barrett (16 points), Lexi Roland (12 points) and Mickey Roland (10 points), led the Pointers in scoring and combined for 23 rebounds and 10 assists.

Stevens Point used a 15-0 run during the first quarter to expand its lead to 20-9 as the women would not relinquish the lead for the duration of the game.

UWSP now sits in the sixth position in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 3-5 conference record and six games left on its schedule.

The women’s basketball team will travel to take on UW-Whitewater on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Women’s Hockey Squanders Early Lead in Loss to Eau Claire

The UWSP women’s hockey team opened a three-game series against UW-Eau Claire with a 4-3 road loss on Saturday, Jan. 27, to drop its conference record to 1-3-1.

Freshman forward Shannon Motzko scored the Pointers first goal during the 11th minute of the first period and senior forward Ali Biagini netted the second during the 17th minute to give Stevens Point a 2-1 lead heading into the second period.

The two teams traded goals as Eau-Claire answered Stevens Point scoring with a goal of its own during the third minute of the second period. Later in the second, sophomore defensemen Alex Grubbs found the net during the 10th minute to regain the lead for Point 3-2 heading into the third period.

Stevens Point failed to score the rest of the contest and surrendered two more goals, including the game winner in the closing minutes.

Junior goaltender Sydney Conley secured 46 saves in the loss.

Stevens Point will head to Eau Claire on Friday, Feb. 2 to resume the series. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Men Take Down La Crosse in Duals

Men’s swimming and diving cruised past UW- La Crosse 162-79, while the women fell to the Eagles 159.5-81.5 at the home dual on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Sam Jekel, Reilly Donnellan, Grant Moser and Jack Englehardt combined to reign victorious in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:27.34.

Jacob Aegerter, Englehardt, Moser and Jekel pocketed the top spot in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:08.39.

Freshman Sydney Richetto secured the lone victory for the women with a time of 57.15 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle.

UWSP Swimming and Diving hosts its final event of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 2 as UW-Milwaukee travels to Stevens Point. Events are set to begin at 5 p.m.

Squires Takes Home Falls Award from Pete Willson Invitational

Junior Dan Squires received the Jack Schwartz Award for Most Falls in Least Time with five falls in 12:56 as he helped Stevens Point secure an eighth-place finish among a field of 35 at the Pete Willson Invitational over the weekend in Wheaton, Ill.

Squires took third in the 184-pound weight class bracket by winning two matches on Saturday.

Freshman Matt Berlin finished fourth in the 133-pound bracket with two 3-1 victories on Saturday.

The Pointers finish off the regular season with a home match against UW-La Crosse on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Kevin Bargender

Sports Sectional Editor

kevin.l.bargender@uwsp.edu