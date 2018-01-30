Students: Own Your Education

“Education is not a product. The students are not customers. The professors are not tools. The university is not a factory.” declare many signs on the fourth floor of the Christopher Collins Classroom Center.

The truth to this statement is under scrutiny as budget cuts for fiscal year 2019 have faculty and administration examining majors and departments based on objective numerical data.

This objective view seems to be hitting humanities departments especially hard as enrollment in these departments has been declining across the country.

In response to this, the humanities departments are fighting especially hard to make themselves relevant to students who often favor majors with a more narrow and direct career outcome.

When it comes time to make budget cuts, it’s easy for colleges and departments and students to point away from their own fields of interest. Someone else is less important and should take the cut.

That being said, there is a symbiotic relationship between all departments and colleges.

Some majors cost less to run. For example, humanities professors can be hired at a lower salary than Business professors. Eric Yonke, Dean of the College of Letters and Science, is in charge of overseeing budget cuts within the College of Letters and Science.

“Faculty in the humanities tend to get a bit frustrated because they know that they do cost less and it’s not the same,” Yonke said. “Everybody inputs into the big pot, you know the tuition pot and then it is dispersed out.”

Like-wise majors outside of the COLS fulfilling the general education requirements help to fill seats and keep a wide-variety of courses open for students in the college.

Greg Summers, Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, said, “We’re going to have to cut programs and by programs I mean majors. There’s no way we’re going to have the same number of majors when we get through this restructuring.”

The prospect of eliminating majors is anxiety inducing for all faculty involved. And one way or another, by the end of this fiscal year, our university will be altered drastically.

And in the face of faculty losing positions, a collectivist group mentality that declares in the face of everything that we’ll get through it together, just doesn’t ring true.

So, how did we get here?

The current structural deficit these cuts are looking to correct is due in part to a 15 percent drop in enrollment, from over 9,600 students to one just under 8,200 this fall. Additionally, Wisconsin Legislature has frozen tuition for the past five years, with at least one more year of frozen tuition to come and state support has also declined by 25 percent in the past four years alone.

Currently the state funding makes up just 13 percent of our universities entire operating budget and 36.5 percent of the GPR/Fee budget.

In contrast student tuition dollars make up 25.8 percent of the total budget and 63.5 percent of the GPR/Fee budget.

In addition to state funding and tuition, the total operating budget includes federal funds, other state agency funds and program revenue.

The GPR budget is 40 percent of the total and covers instruction, general operations, student services, academic support, physical plant, utilities student services and building amortization.

Education is not a product. If our university is going to be run like a business, we’re not just the customers, we’re shareholders.

The university exists for and because of us students. Let’s make sure we are aware of the power of our own voices. Because at the end of the day, it’s our university.

Olivia De Valk

News Editor

odeva199@uwsp.edu